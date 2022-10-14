Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - On October 13, 2022, Flight Mart announced the launch of four electric motorcycles in Singapore, which can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers.

Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.

Each of Flight Mart's electric motorcycles is divided into battery solutions with four charging speeds of 2 hours, 30 minutes, 9 minutes and 6 minutes. The owner can choose the charging mode when using the charging pile. The electric motorcycle with a 6-minute charging speed has been shown in Hong Kong and sold online.

In addition, Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max also introduced three models of M+66 Thor, M+65 Malacca and M-852 Kowloon, which are used for urban commuting and takeaway industry respectively. The above three electric motorcycles can also have a range of 150 kilometers, and it only takes 9 minutes to complete the charge each time. The aforementioned electric motorcycles are assembled at two factories in Samut Sakhon Province, Thailand and Guangdong Province, China.

Flight Mart will take the lead in launching the above four vehicles in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, China. Consumers can make reservations by going to the official website of www.FlightMart.co. The fastest delivery of the vehicle is expected to be around Christmas in December 2022, and the market price is almost the same as that of a general electric motorcycle. Flight Mart will also install charging stations in these two cities.

According to the reporter's investigation, the Chinese subsidiary of the founder, Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max, has received millions of investment from China Construction Bank and WeBank in the form of credit loans, and is a power application technology company. What surprised the reporter the most was that another product of the company could roast goose or pig in 9 minutes. Mr. Zhong Ying-chang max's name also appears on the roster of the Hainan United Biological Research Institute, and Dr. Ren Z.H., who has the title of "Mother of Fermentation", is the co-founding partner of this institute.

