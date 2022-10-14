4Moving Biotech Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase I Clinical Trial on Osteoarthritis

4Moving Biotech, a biotechnology company and subsidiary of 4P-Pharma, focusing on the development of a first-in-class disease modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) for a curative treatment of osteoarthritis, announces that it has enrolled its first patient for phase I of LASARE clinical trial study.

"We are so excited to have the first patient enrolled in our first-in-human phase 1 clinical study. This initial step is critical to evaluate the safety and tolerability of our OA drug candidate", said Francis Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO/CMO of 4Moving Biotech, Professor of rheumatology at Sorbonne University and Head of rheumatology department at St-Antoine's hospital (AP-HP) in Paris "Through the development of this drug, we hope to bring a unique first-in-class solution to improve quality of life for the millions of people suffering from OA worldwide."

The LASARE phase I clinical trial study is a randomized, double-blinded, controlled study to assess the safety and tolerability of a single ascending dose of liraglutide in adult patients between 18 and 80 years old with OA.

The trial is taking place in Belgium, conducted by the CRO, Artialis. It will aim to recruit 32 patients. Initial results are expected in Q1 2023.

About 4Moving Biotech

4Moving Biotech is a biotech start-up company focusing on the development of 4P004, a first-in-class disease modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD). It addresses the high unmet medical need for a curative treatment against Osteoarthritis (OA), a chronic degenerative joint disease. 4Moving Biotech, majority-owned subsidiary of 4P-Pharma, was established in July 2020. The company is headquartered at the Institut Pasteur de Lille (France). 4Moving Biotech is headed by Revital Rattenbach, PhD, MBA, founder, and chairwoman of 4P-Pharma and 4Moving Biotech, and Francis Berenbaum, co-founder and CEO/CMO of 4Moving Biotech, Professor of rheumatology at Sorbonne University and Head of rheumatology department at St-Antoine's hospital (AP-HP) in Paris.

About 4P-Pharma

4P-Pharma is a French clinical-stage biotechnology company, located at the Institut Pasteur de Lille, specializing in the sourcing and acceleration of early-stage therapeutic molecules addressing unmet medical needs. 4P-Pharma aims to detect the most promising innovations from partners (i.e., academic institutions, biotech companies and TTOs) and performs in-house technological due-diligence applying stringent industry criteria. 4P-Pharma gathers all the relevant actors from the clinic, drug development, finance, and business fields to move technologies through developmental decision to bring innovations to clinical phases. Since the foundation of 4P-Pharma, in 2014, more than 300 molecules have been pre-evaluated, a technological due diligence has been carried out on more than 20 of them. Two are now incorporated in clinical-stage asset centric companies owned by 4P-Pharma.

