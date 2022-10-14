Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spezial: % Heute das endgültige Finale vor ganz großer Meldung? %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WZTT ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.10.2022 | 12:10
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Directorate Changes

TwentyFour Income Fund - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire

London, October 14

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Directorate Changes
14 October 2022

The Company announces the retirement of Trevor Ash as Chairman and non-executive Director and Ian Burns as Chairman of the Audit Committee and non-executive Director of the Company, effective from 14 October 2022.

The Board wishes to thank both Trevor and Ian for all their hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during their tenure.

In addition the Company is pleased to announce that with effect from 14 October 2022, Bronwyn Curtis has been appointed as Chair, John Le Poidevin as Chair of the Audit Committee and Joanne Fintzen as Senior Independent Director.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.