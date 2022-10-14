TwentyFour Income Fund - Directorate Changes

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Directorate Changes

14 October 2022



The Company announces the retirement of Trevor Ash as Chairman and non-executive Director and Ian Burns as Chairman of the Audit Committee and non-executive Director of the Company, effective from 14 October 2022.

The Board wishes to thank both Trevor and Ian for all their hard work and valued contribution to the Board and to the Company during their tenure.

In addition the Company is pleased to announce that with effect from 14 October 2022, Bronwyn Curtis has been appointed as Chair, John Le Poidevin as Chair of the Audit Committee and Joanne Fintzen as Senior Independent Director.

