Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

14 October 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the "Trustee") has allocated a total of 13,633 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 66p per share.

Alistair Currie is interested in 3,409 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee. At the same time as receiving the allocation, Mr. Currie sold 5,999 Ordinary Shares previously held in the SIP, also at 66p per share, such shares having been held in the SIP for the required 5 year period. Following these transactions, Mr. Currie's interest in the Company's issued share capital is 696,055 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.76% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis is interested in 3,406 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 307,319 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.66% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:



CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Currie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 40p each





ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99 b) Nature of the transaction Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee; disposal of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Allocation of 3,409 Ordinary Shares at 66p per share

Disposal of 5,999 Ordinary Shares at 66p per share d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



n/a (single transactions) e) Date of the transaction 12 October 2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market