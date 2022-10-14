AwareGO's Cybersecurity experts, using the proprietary Human Risk Assessment software, will help organizations identify critical cybersecurity risks among employees. This is an essential step for any organization on the path towards greatly reducing cyber vulnerabilities.

Human cyber risk management and awareness company AwareGO announced today that during the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the company launches its long-awaited full Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit and consultation.

"Today, around 90% of all successful cybersecurity attacks involve employees enabling the break-in. It is therefore critical for anyone responsible for an organization's cybersecurity to have a clear picture of what employees know and how they behave in the face of potential threats. Only then is it possible to effectively respond with training or other risk-reducing approaches." said AwareGO Chief Executive Officer Ari Jonsson, Ph.D. "AwareGO's Human Risk Assessment software is the first of its kind when it comes to measuring both the knowledge and the behavior of employees for a broad range of cybersecurity threats, going far beyond just phishing. This capability is allowing us to now launch our full-service Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit for organizations. In this audit, our cybersecurity experts work directly with individual organizations to set up the appropriate assessment, execute it, evaluate the outcome and map that to effective risk-reducing decisions."

AwareGO is renowned for its industry-leading Human Risk Assessment and its uniquely effective approach to security awareness training. Created by cybersecurity experts, behavioral scientists and interaction designers, the Human Risk Assessment uses interactive scenarios to assess employees across a wide range of threat areas and key behaviors. The resulting dashboards and reports help identify vulnerable departments and roles, and offer actionable insights to create informed security strategies to improve any organization's overall cyber defense and reduce cybersecurity risks.

The Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit is designed to apply the capability of the Human Risk Assessment as effectively and as efficiently as is possible for client organizations, so that they may quickly identify vulnerabilities among their employees and address them right away. The audit is conducted by AwareGO experts who will work with clients through the entire process. The first step is to work with the client to determine the scope and priorities for the audit, based on company structure, risk profile, security stance and more. Then, the employees will be assessed across six different threat areas: phishing; passwords; sensitive data handling; device handling; physical security; and remote work. When that has been completed, our experts deliver a detailed report on the results and consult with the client to identify potential next steps to reduce vulnerabilities, as well as to develop an informed cybersecurity strategy for the future backed up by data.

Organizations interested in the Employee Cybersecurity Risk Audit can schedule a 15-30 minute call with AwareGO through this web page to learn more about the process and to get a price quote based on the expected scope of the project for their case.

About AwareGO

AwareGO is a global provider of human cyber risk and awareness solutions that help enterprises, and SMEs identify, quantify and remediate the human risk factor when it comes to cybersecurity. To date, AwareGO has successfully trained more than 8 million employees worldwide. Based in Iceland, the company has locations in the United States, Czech Republic, and Croatia. For more information, visit awarego.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005928/en/

Contacts:

Contact Gudrun Vaka Helgadottir for more information and requests.

vaka@awarego.com

+354 69755396