Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Explosive Growth in Sales Leads Since IPO

Opens the Door for Aggressive Hiring Campaign

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it is implementing an aggressive hiring campaign due to a sizeable increase in leads and inquiries.

James McQueen, recruiter for Laser Photonics, commented: "We are formulating a thorough plan to fill the sales roles. A stout salesforce is the backbone of any successful entity. With our multifaceted approach to building a top-quality sales team, we feel confident that this department will be more capable of handling our growing needs."

The Path Forward

The Company has seen a surge in inbound lead generation and plans to capitalize on this by expanding its sales resources. The goal is to accurately and efficiently help inquiring customers with their overall needs. Additionally, the Company plans to bring in senior sales leadership to develop best-in-class programs around the sales process and operations, technology, incentives and support.

In addition to sales, the Company also plans to invest in marketing, operations and engineering to drive continued growth. For more information, click here: Careers - Laser Photonics

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720437/Laser-Photonics-Announces-Explosive-Growth-in-Sales-Leads-Since-IPO