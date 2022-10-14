SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

" First Republic had another quarter of strong results," said Mike Roffler, Chief Executive Officer and President. " Loans were up very nicely, and, importantly, credit quality remains excellent. This quarter's results demonstrate the durability of our client-focused business model and service culture."

Quarterly Highlights

Financial Results

- Year-over-year:

- Revenues were $1.5 billion, up 16.9%.

- Net interest income was $1.3 billion, up 20.6%.

- Net income was $445 million, up 20.5%.

- Diluted earnings per share of $2.21, up 15.7%.

- Tangible book value per share was $72.54, up 11.3%.

- Loan originations totaled $18.0 billion, our second best quarter ever.

- Net interest margin was 2.71%, compared to 2.80% for the prior quarter.

- Efficiency ratio was 60.3%, compared to 60.5% for the prior quarter.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

- Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.59%.

- Nonperforming assets were a low 6 basis points of total assets.

- Net charge-offs for the quarter were only $1 million, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Growth

- Year-over-year:

- Loans totaled $158.8 billion, up 23.7%.

- Deposits were $172.4 billion, up 18.6%.

- Wealth management assets were $249.5 billion, down 0.9%.

- Wealth management revenues were $214 million, up 2.4%.

" Revenue and net interest income growth were strong during the third quarter," said Olga Tsokova, Chief Financial Officer (Acting) and Chief Accounting Officer. " We're pleased to have accessed the equity capital markets during the quarter, and we continue to maintain a very strong capital position."

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.27 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.27 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 27, 2022.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains very strong. Nonperforming assets were at a very low 6 basis points of total assets at September 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was $36 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of only $1 million for the quarter. For the first nine months of 2022, the provision for credit losses was $77 million, with net loan charge-offs of only $2 million.

Continued Book Value Growth

Book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $73.74, up 11.0% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2022 was $72.54, up 11.3% from a year ago.

Capital Strength

The Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.59% at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

During the third quarter, the Bank sold 2,587,500 new shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, which added $402 million to common equity.

Continued Franchise Growth

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $18.0 billion for the quarter, our second best quarter ever. This was up 16.4% from the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to an increase in multifamily lending.

Single family loan originations were 39% of the total loan origination volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 63%. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 21% of total originations and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 51%. In addition, capital call lines of credit originated were 18% of total originations.

Loans totaled $158.8 billion at September 30, 2022, up 23.7% compared to a year ago. Our loan growth was primarily due to increases in single family, multifamily, commercial real estate, stock secured and other business loans.

Investments

Total investment securities at September 30, 2022 were $31.6 billion, a slight increase compared to the prior quarter and a 30.7% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $27.5 billion at September 30, 2022, and represented 13.7% of quarterly average total assets.

Deposit Growth and Funding

Total deposits increased to $172.4 billion, up 18.6% compared to a year ago. Deposits were our primary source of funding at September 30, 2022, and represented 93% of our funding base.

At September 30, 2022, our deposit base consisted of 64.2% of checking deposits, 26.6% of other liquid deposits including money market checking and money marketing savings and passbooks, and 9.2% of CDs.

Other sources of funding at September 30, 2022 included short-term and long-term FHLB advances, which totaled $11.0 billion, up 42.9% compared to a year ago.

Deposits had an average rate paid of 41 basis points during the quarter, and average total funding costs were 55 basis points during the quarter.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $249.5 billion at September 30, 2022, up slightly compared to the prior quarter and down slightly compared to a year ago. The variances in wealth management assets were driven by net client inflow, partially offset by market decline. Wealth management assets at September 30, 2022 included investment management assets of $100.1 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $130.2 billion, and trust and custody assets of $19.2 billion.

Wealth management fees, which consist of investment management, brokerage and investment, insurance, trust and foreign exchange fee income, totaled $214 million for the quarter, up 2.4% compared to last year's third quarter. Such revenues represented 14.1% of the Bank's total revenues for the quarter.

Investment management fees were $142 million for the quarter, down 4.6% compared to $149 million a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by the level and mix of wealth management assets, which was impacted by adverse market conditions.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.5 billion for the quarter, up 16.9% compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $1.3 billion for the quarter, up 20.6% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income for the quarter resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets and the increase in net interest margin compared to a year ago.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin declined to 2.71% in the third quarter, from 2.80% in the prior quarter. The decline was due to average funding costs increasing more rapidly than the offsetting increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $254 million for the quarter, up 1.8% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher brokerage and investment fees, partially offset by lower investment management fees.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $919 million for the quarter, up 15.1% compared to the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to continued investments in our business expansion, including hiring additional colleagues to support our growth and information systems initiatives, as well as higher travel and entertainment expense due to an increase in events held in person.

The efficiency ratio was 60.3% for the quarter, compared to 61.3% for last year's third quarter. For the first nine months of 2022, the efficiency ratio was 60.9%, compared to 62.2% for the first nine months of 2021.

Income Taxes

The Bank's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 21.6%, compared to 21.4% for the third quarter a year ago. The slight increase was primarily the result of lower excess tax benefits upon vesting of stock awards, partially offset by a tax refund from an amended tax return.

For the first nine months of 2022, the Bank's effective tax rate was 22.6%, compared to 20.2% a year ago. The increase was primarily the result of lower excess tax benefits upon vesting of stock awards.

Conference Call Details

First Republic Bank's third quarter 2022 earnings conference call is scheduled for October 14, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (888) 204-4368 and provide confirmation code 2879019 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9299 and provide the same confirmation code.

The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic's website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to join for the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.

The Bank's press releases are available after release in the Newsroom and Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank's website at firstrepublic.com.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Accordingly, these statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them.

Forward-looking statements involving such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of loans, assets, deposits, liabilities, revenues, expenses, tax liabilities, net income, capital expenditures, liquidity, dividends, capital structure, investments or other financial items; expectations regarding the banking and wealth management industries; descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, products or services; forecasts of future economic conditions generally and in our market areas in particular, which may affect the ability of borrowers to repay their loans and the value of real property or other property held as collateral for such loans; our opportunities for growth and our plans for expansion (including opening new offices); expectations about the performance of any new offices; projections about the amount and the value of intangible assets; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities, as well as for unfunded loan commitments; changes in nonperforming assets; expectations regarding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (collectively referred to as "COVID-19" herein); expectations regarding our executive transitions; projections about future levels of loan originations or loan repayments; projections regarding costs, including the impact on our efficiency ratio; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: significant competition to attract and retain banking and wealth management customers, from both traditional and non-traditional financial services and technology companies; our ability to recruit and retain key managers, employees and board members; natural or other disasters, including earthquakes, wildfires, pandemics or acts of terrorism affecting the markets in which we operate; the adverse effects of climate change on our business, clients and counterparties; the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from COVID-19 on our colleagues and clients, the communities we serve and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business, financial position and results of operations; inflation; interest rate risk and credit risk; our ability to maintain and follow high underwriting standards; economic and market conditions, including those affecting the valuation of our investment securities portfolio and credit losses on our loans and debt securities; real estate prices generally and in our markets; our geographic and product concentrations; demand for our products and services; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates; the regulatory environment in which we operate, our regulatory compliance and future regulatory requirements, which may result in costs, fees, penalties, business restrictions, reputational harm or other adverse consequences; any future changes to regulatory capital requirements; legislative and regulatory actions affecting us and the financial services industry, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), including increased compliance costs, limitations on activities and requirements to hold additional capital, as well as changes to the Dodd-Frank Act pursuant to the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act; changes in federal, state or local tax laws; our ability to avoid litigation and its associated costs and liabilities; future Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessments or changes to regular assessments; fraud, cybersecurity and privacy risks; and custom technology preferences of our customers and our ability to successfully execute on initiatives relating to enhancements of our technology infrastructure, including client-facing systems and applications. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see First Republic's FDIC filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in First Republic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed by First Republic with the FDIC. These filings are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout our public filings under the Exchange Act. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

Explanatory Note

Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 1,269 $ 947 $ 1,094 $ 3,365 $ 2,733 Investments 219 161 209 608 459 Cash and cash equivalents 27 5 11 43 11 Other 3 5 2 7 15 Total interest income 1,518 1,118 1,316 4,023 3,218 Interest expense: Deposits 169 23 37 226 75 Borrowings 80 43 33 137 149 Total interest expense 249 66 70 363 224 Net interest income 1,269 1,052 1,246 3,660 2,994 Provision for credit losses 36 34 31 77 35 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,233 1,018 1,215 3,583 2,959 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 142 149 164 471 404 Brokerage and investment fees 34 23 33 89 55 Insurance fees 6 6 3 13 12 Trust fees 7 6 7 21 18 Foreign exchange fee income 25 26 25 73 64 Deposit fees 7 7 8 21 20 Loan and related fees 10 8 10 29 24 Income from investments in life insurance 23 20 11 48 58 Other income, net — 6 2 3 18 Total noninterest income 254 251 263 768 673 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 557 514 567 1,684 1,459 Information systems 124 91 114 345 263 Occupancy 73 67 70 212 188 Professional fees 31 27 27 81 74 Advertising and marketing 19 14 16 48 43 FDIC assessments 17 14 15 47 39 Other expenses 98 71 104 281 215 Total noninterest expense 919 798 913 2,698 2,281 Income before provision for income taxes 568 471 565 1,653 1,351 Provision for income taxes 123 101 132 374 273 Net income 445 370 433 1,279 1,078 Dividends on preferred stock 40 25 41 118 67 Net income available to common shareholders $ 405 $ 345 $ 392 $ 1,161 $ 1,011 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.23 $ 1.94 $ 2.18 $ 6.44 $ 5.73 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.21 $ 1.91 $ 2.16 $ 6.38 $ 5.66 Weighted average shares—basic 182 178 180 180 176 Weighted average shares—diluted 183 180 181 182 179

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in millions) September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,532 $ 6,237 $ 12,947 $ 12,279 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,348 3,438 3,381 2,961 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 28,247 27,710 22,292 21,193 Equity securities (fair value) 22 23 28 32 Loans: Single family 94,345 89,295 76,793 73,491 Home equity lines of credit 2,801 2,699 2,584 2,429 Single family construction 1,154 1,117 993 985 Multifamily 20,364 18,346 15,966 15,417 Commercial real estate 10,039 9,182 8,531 8,486 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,089 2,019 1,927 2,064 Capital call lines of credit 9,393 10,727 10,999 9,088 Tax-exempt 3,655 3,605 3,680 3,578 Other business 4,629 4,638 3,961 3,554 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 30 82 545 876 Stock secured 4,251 4,041 3,435 3,120 Other secured 3,001 2,774 2,457 2,261 Unsecured 3,016 2,994 3,085 3,026 Total loans 158,767 151,519 134,956 128,375 Allowance for credit losses (760 ) (729 ) (694 ) (668 ) Loans, net 158,007 150,790 134,262 127,707 Investments in life insurance 3,409 3,340 2,650 2,628 Tax credit investments 1,285 1,304 1,220 1,181 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 483 474 454 431 Goodwill and other intangible assets 219 220 222 223 Other assets 4,557 4,372 3,631 3,936 Total Assets $ 205,109 $ 197,908 $ 181,087 $ 172,571 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 69,931 $ 75,208 $ 70,840 $ 65,833 Interest-bearing checking 40,706 43,421 41,248 34,089 Money market checking 25,582 21,235 20,303 21,861 Money market savings and passbooks 20,231 18,796 16,573 15,947 Certificates of deposit 15,932 6,987 7,357 7,596 Total Deposits 172,382 165,647 156,321 145,326 Short-term FHLB advances 5,100 6,300 — — Long-term FHLB advances 5,900 4,700 3,700 7,700 Senior notes 500 499 998 998 Subordinated notes 779 779 779 779 Other liabilities 3,329 3,557 3,391 2,966 Total Liabilities 187,990 181,482 165,189 157,769 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock 3,633 3,633 3,633 2,893 Common stock 2 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 6,230 5,782 5,725 5,685 Retained earnings 7,591 7,236 6,569 6,242 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (337 ) (227 ) (31 ) (20 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 17,119 16,426 15,898 14,802 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 205,109 $ 197,908 $ 181,087 $ 172,571

Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 4,733 $ 27 2.22 % $ 13,384 $ 5 0.15 % $ 5,713 $ 11 0.80 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 165 1 2.05 % 100 0 1.59 % 165 1 2.05 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 10,642 59 2.23 % 6,200 28 1.84 % 10,667 56 2.10 % Other residential and commercial MBS 20 0 2.97 % 28 1 2.25 % 22 0 2.37 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 17,389 169 3.91 % 14,173 140 3.97 % 16,711 161 3.86 % Taxable municipal securities 1,773 14 3.09 % 1,670 13 2.98 % 1,774 14 3.18 % Other investment securities 1,440 11 2.87 % 1,405 11 2.86 % 1,440 10 2.87 % Total investment securities 31,429 254 3.24 % 23,576 193 3.26 % 30,779 242 3.15 % Loans: Residential real estate 95,588 701 2.93 % 74,233 520 2.80 % 89,358 620 2.78 % Multifamily 19,139 171 3.48 % 15,125 134 3.49 % 17,480 153 3.46 % Commercial real estate 9,558 94 3.84 % 8,357 82 3.82 % 8,983 85 3.77 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,062 26 5.05 % 2,963 34 4.54 % 2,004 24 4.60 % Business 18,664 205 4.30 % 15,928 129 3.17 % 18,469 160 3.43 % PPP 48 1 9.49 % 1,123 12 4.01 % 138 3 8.46 % Other 9,957 77 3.02 % 8,158 43 2.06 % 9,628 56 2.31 % Total loans 155,016 1,275 3.26 % 125,887 954 3.00 % 146,060 1,101 3.00 % FHLB stock 366 3 3.26 % 266 5 6.99 % 201 2 3.40 % Total interest-earning assets 191,544 1,559 3.23 % 163,113 1,157 2.81 % 182,753 1,356 2.96 % Noninterest-earning cash 451 391 442 Goodwill and other intangibles 219 224 220 Other assets 8,199 6,891 7,759 Total noninterest-earning assets 8,869 7,506 8,421 Total Assets $ 200,413 $ 170,619 $ 191,174 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 41,404 27 0.26 % $ 33,642 1 0.01 % $ 41,878 5 0.05 % Money market checking 21,817 65 1.19 % 21,861 6 0.11 % 20,873 13 0.25 % Money market savings and passbooks 18,616 47 1.01 % 15,831 7 0.16 % 17,682 11 0.25 % CDs 9,607 30 1.26 % 7,779 9 0.46 % 6,975 8 0.43 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 91,444 169 0.74 % 79,113 23 0.11 % 87,408 37 0.17 % Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 371 2 2.31 % 0 0 0.09 % 186 0 0.73 % Short-term FHLB advances 7,586 45 2.36 % — — — % 2,953 9 1.20 % Long-term FHLB advances 5,308 21 1.49 % 8,545 28 1.29 % 4,097 11 1.09 % Senior notes 499 3 2.15 % 997 6 2.42 % 691 4 2.38 % Subordinated notes 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % 779 9 4.68 % Total borrowings 14,543 80 2.16 % 10,321 43 1.66 % 8,706 33 1.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 105,987 249 0.93 % 89,434 66 0.29 % 96,114 70 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing checking 73,851 64,008 75,411 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,685 2,904 3,354 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 77,536 66,912 78,765 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 2,729 3,633 Common shareholders' equity 13,257 11,544 12,662 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 200,413 $ 170,619 $ 191,174 Net interest spread (5) 2.30 % 2.52 % 2.66 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 1,310 2.71 % $ 1,091 2.65 % $ 1,286 2.80 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (34 ) (31 ) (33 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (7 ) (8 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 1,269 $ 1,052 $ 1,246 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 165,295 $ 169 0.41 % $ 143,121 $ 23 0.06 % $ 162,819 $ 37 0.09 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 179,838 $ 249 0.55 % $ 153,442 $ 66 0.17 % $ 171,525 $ 70 0.16 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense (1) Yield/

Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 7,238 $ 43 0.79 % $ 12,045 $ 11 0.12 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 149 2 1.87 % 98 1 1.54 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 10,156 154 2.02 % 5,826 88 2.01 % Other residential and commercial MBS 22 0 2.43 % 30 1 2.04 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 16,572 478 3.85 % 13,312 403 4.04 % Taxable municipal securities 1,754 41 3.08 % 1,456 33 2.98 % Other investment securities 1,432 31 2.86 % 1,073 23 2.78 % Total investment securities 30,085 706 3.13 % 21,795 549 3.35 % Loans: Residential real estate 89,169 1,888 2.82 % 69,881 1,480 2.82 % Multifamily 17,644 464 3.46 % 14,484 384 3.50 % Commercial real estate 9,061 261 3.80 % 8,170 238 3.84 % Multifamily/commercial construction 1,999 72 4.76 % 2,933 103 4.63 % Business 18,574 510 3.62 % 15,636 382 3.22 % PPP 188 11 7.96 % 1,649 43 3.42 % Other 9,551 180 2.48 % 7,723 124 2.12 % Total loans 146,186 3,386 3.07 % 120,476 2,754 3.03 % FHLB stock 228 7 4.02 % 307 15 6.51 % Total interest-earning assets 183,737 4,142 2.99 % 154,623 3,329 2.86 % Noninterest-earning cash 448 397 Goodwill and other intangibles 220 225 Other assets 7,704 6,572 Total noninterest-earning assets 8,372 7,194 Total Assets $ 192,109 $ 161,817 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 41,231 33 0.11 % $ 32,993 5 0.02 % Money market checking 21,450 83 0.52 % 20,237 20 0.13 % Money market savings and passbooks 18,077 65 0.48 % 14,760 19 0.17 % CDs 7,941 45 0.76 % 8,075 31 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 88,699 226 0.34 % 76,065 75 0.13 % Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 187 2 1.79 % 0 0 0.09 % Short-term FHLB advances 3,541 54 2.04 % 0 0 0.15 % Long-term FHLB advances 4,374 41 1.21 % 9,966 104 1.38 % Senior notes 728 13 2.35 % 997 18 2.42 % Subordinated notes 779 27 4.68 % 778 27 4.68 % Total borrowings 9,609 137 1.90 % 11,741 149 1.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 98,308 363 0.49 % 87,806 224 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing checking 73,844 57,961 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 3,551 2,780 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 77,395 60,741 Preferred shareholders' equity 3,633 2,281 Common shareholders' equity 12,773 10,989 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 192,109 $ 161,817 Net interest spread (5) 2.50 % 2.52 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 3,779 2.73 % $ 3,105 2.67 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (98 ) (89 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (21 ) (22 ) Net interest income $ 3,660 $ 2,994 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 162,543 $ 226 0.19 % $ 134,026 $ 75 0.07 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 172,152 $ 363 0.28 % $ 145,767 $ 224 0.20 %

__________ Note: Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest- bearing). (4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest- bearing) and borrowings. (5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Selected Financial Data and Ratios Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Selected Financial Data and Ratios: Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.88 % 0.86 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 0.89 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1) 12.12 % 11.87 % 12.43 % 12.16 % 12.30 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1), (3) 12.33 % 12.10 % 12.65 % 12.37 % 12.56 % Average equity to average assets 8.43 % 8.37 % 8.52 % 8.54 % 8.20 % Dividends per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.76 $ 0.64 Dividend payout ratio 12.2 % 11.5 % 12.5 % 11.9 % 11.3 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.3 % 61.3 % 60.5 % 60.9 % 62.2 % Selected Asset Quality Ratios: Net loan charge-offs $ 1.0 $ 0.3 $ 1.3 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Selected Ratios (period-end): Book value per common share $ 73.74 $ 66.44 $ 71.03 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 72.54 $ 65.19 $ 69.81

__________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to " Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Refer to " Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share" table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Effective Tax Rate Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock awards and tax refund from an amended tax return 23.3 % 23.2 % 24.0 % 23.6 % 22.5 % Excess tax benefits—stock awards (0.6 ) (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.3 ) Tax refund from an amended tax return (1.1 ) — — (0.4 ) — Effective tax rate 21.6 % 21.4 % 23.4 % 22.6 % 20.2 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ — $ — $ 1 $ 2 $ 2 Loans 32 32 29 68 35 Unfunded loan commitments 4 2 1 7 (2 ) Total provision $ 36 $ 34 $ 31 $ 77 $ 35

Loan Originations Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Single family $ 6,999 $ 6,998 $ 10,638 $ 26,013 $ 22,562 Home equity lines of credit 708 589 744 2,141 1,823 Single family construction 385 283 540 1,192 723 Multifamily 2,658 1,199 2,330 6,697 3,092 Commercial real estate 1,141 725 816 2,523 1,497 Multifamily/commercial construction 410 356 492 1,286 939 Capital call lines of credit 3,232 3,129 3,096 9,348 9,181 Tax-exempt 178 38 92 360 460 Other business 598 533 1,078 2,214 2,079 PPP — — — — 725 Stock secured 791 753 915 2,842 2,239 Other secured 563 547 815 2,044 1,584 Unsecured 333 304 413 1,115 1,022 Total loans originated $ 17,996 $ 15,454 $ 21,969 $ 57,775 $ 47,926

As of Asset Quality Information September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ($ in millions) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 $ 139 $ 127 Other real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 120 $ 137 $ 140 $ 139 $ 127 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Restructured accruing loans $ 12 $ 12 $ 12 $ 13 $ 10 Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.52 % Nonaccrual loans 635.3 % 531.2 % 498.8 % 500.5 % 524.4 %

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 3,688 $ 3,919 $ 4,298 $ 4,677 $ 5,117

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity (a) $ 13,257 $ 11,544 $ 12,662 $ 12,773 $ 10,989 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (219 ) (224 ) (220 ) (220 ) (225 ) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 13,038 $ 11,320 $ 12,442 $ 12,553 $ 10,764 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 405 $ 345 $ 392 $ 1,161 $ 1,011 Return on average common shareholders' equity (c) / (a) 12.12 % 11.87 % 12.43 % 12.16 % 12.30 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (c) / (b) 12.33 % 12.10 % 12.65 % 12.37 % 12.56 %

__________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders' equity in this table. (2) Ratios are annualized.

Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share (1) As of September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (in millions, except per share amounts) Total shareholders' equity $ 17,119 $ 16,426 $ 16,154 $ 15,898 $ 14,802 Less: Preferred stock (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (3,633 ) (2,893 ) Total common shareholders' equity (a) 13,486 12,793 12,521 12,265 11,909 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (219 ) (220 ) (221 ) (222 ) (223 ) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (b) $ 13,267 $ 12,573 $ 12,300 $ 12,043 $ 11,686 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c) 183 180 180 179 179 Book value per common share (a) / (c) $ 73.74 $ 71.03 $ 69.70 $ 68.34 $ 66.44 Tangible book value per common share (b) / (c) $ 72.54 $ 69.81 $ 68.47 $ 67.10 $ 65.19

__________ (1) Tangible book value per common share is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP book value per common share in this table.

Regulatory Capital Ratios and Components (1), (2) As of September 30,

2022 (3) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ($ in millions) Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) 8.59 % 8.59 % 8.70 % 8.76 % 8.55 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.28 % 9.15 % 9.48 % 9.65 % 9.81 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.76 % 11.75 % 12.25 % 12.56 % 12.25 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.81 % 12.82 % 13.37 % 13.72 % 13.45 % Regulatory Capital: Common Equity Tier 1 capital $ 13,586 $ 12,791 $ 12,418 $ 12,045 $ 11,674 Tier 1 capital $ 17,219 $ 16,424 $ 16,051 $ 15,678 $ 14,566 Total capital $ 18,755 $ 17,924 $ 17,521 $ 17,124 $ 15,994 Assets: Average assets $ 200,486 $ 191,202 $ 184,410 $ 178,969 $ 170,373 Risk-weighted assets $ 146,445 $ 139,811 $ 131,024 $ 124,820 $ 118,941

__________ (1) As defined by regulatory capital rules. (2) Beginning in 2020, ratios and amounts reflect the Bank's election to delay the estimated impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") allowance methodology on its regulatory capital, average assets and risk-weighted assets over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. (3) Ratios and amounts as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary.

As of Wealth Management Assets September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 ($ in millions) First Republic Investment Management $ 100,125 $ 100,204 $ 108,771 $ 109,130 $ 101,105 Brokerage and investment: Brokerage 119,299 116,979 128,129 128,258 115,793 Money market mutual funds 10,891 10,510 18,543 23,673 18,074 Total brokerage and investment 130,190 127,489 146,672 151,931 133,867 Trust Company: Trust 15,270 14,994 14,344 13,695 12,220 Custody 3,943 4,099 4,408 4,687 4,533 Total Trust Company 19,213 19,093 18,752 18,382 16,753 Total Wealth Management Assets $ 249,528 $ 246,786 $ 274,195 $ 279,443 $ 251,725

