The new token from Coinerr, ERR is made available to a global audience on the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - The DeFi innovator, Coinerr, is expanding their footprint, making their coin available on Bitmart, one of the most well-known and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges used today. Their coin, which boasts unique utility features, is considered a preferred token in terms of stability, transparency, and security.

Remarkably, ERR has been built with the assurance that it will never drop below its ICO value. This is achieved by the integration of a bot alarm, which is triggered when a buy order with +50% of the final ICO price market is identified, at which time, a buyback wall is implemented in relation to coin growth. In creating this safeguard, the Coinerr developers established a limit of $500,000 USD for this feature, which ensures value and attracts further investment in a coin that remains stable and secure.

In terms of ERR's liquidity for the market, 60% of ERR tokens will remain in public addresses that are available for anyone to view, while being well protected in a smart contract and utilized for various purposes such as supply exchanges, product, upgrades, and other uses. 40% of the liquidity will be reserved for two years, while the remainder will go towards exchanges, liquidity, and other use-cases necessary for the proliferation and growth of the coin.

The Coinerr token is one aspect of a larger ecosystem that is revolutionizing e-banking as well as payments and trading conducted globally. Furthermore, the Coinerr team is dedicated to making the world a more equitable place by making digital wallets and payments methods more accessible and easily adoptable, regardless of location or region. Pioneering a world with less fees and no middlemen, Coinerr is working to build a world of equality in finance with their charity organization Satqa, where funds are directed towards infrastructure improvements in poor and underserved communities across the globe.

Explore Coinerr and their transformative approach to blockchain banking and investing at www.coinerr.io. Engage with the Coinerr community on Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Coinerr

Coinerr is taking everyday payments to the next level with an innovative & modern digital wallet that stores ERR tokens along with other major cryptocurrencies alongside ultra-fast trading capabilities. With the ability to move cryptocurrency in a matter of seconds, Coinerr is revolutionizing crypto buying, trading, selling, and spending on a global scale.

Media Contact

Faris Fatsy

Faris@funoon.ly

+852 8171 1759

City of Victoria

Hong Kong

