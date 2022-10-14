State-owned Coal India has signed a deal to set up a 1.19 GW solar project at Vidyut Utpadan Nigam's 2 GW solar park in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The estimated cost of the project is $974 million.From pv magazine India Coal India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) to set up a 1.19 GW solar power project in Rajasthan. It will build the solar project at RVUNL's 2 GW solar power park at Bikaner, in a phased manner. "This is [Coal India's] biggest ever solar power project planned till date, constituting almost 40% of its ambitious plan ...

