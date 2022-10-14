Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), has shipped its first batch of vitamin products to Amazon U.S.A.

Management foresees Naturevan exceeding its exceptions as the vitamin market in North America emerges as a leading market for dietary supplements in the North American region. The American vitamin market, valued at $151.0 billion in 2021, is expected to increase at a compound annual growth of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. According to the latest data from the U.S Dietary Supplements Market, there is an increased consumer awareness towards health and wellness, which is expected to be the driving factor for the increase of dietary supplements over time. Due to demanding work and lifestyle schedules, there is a reported increase in dependence on supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement for a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, vitamins dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021. (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dietary-supplements-market)

"The Company is thrilled to achieve this significant milestone. With plans to expand to Amazon Canada shortly, this new vertical truly diversifies ScreenPro's product offerings and exposes the Company to new revenue and profit avenues. With the U.S.A vitamin market gaining popularity for health and wellness, management believes entering the vitamin market and selling on a major eCommerce platform such as Amazon will give great returns. We are close to execution and will share more developments soon," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan Nutrition

Naturevan is a provider of natural health supplements and products proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers receive the highest standard of nutrition. To learn more about Naturevan and its products, visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro's subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its medical doctors and nursing professionals with on-the-ground support staff and transportation, with access to high-quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. ScreenPro also newly introduced Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. to its portfolio, providing vitamins and supplements that are proudly made in Canada and distributed for sale online.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

