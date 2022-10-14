Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) (NASDAQ: CEADW) ("CEA Industries" or the "Company"), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, will be participating at the upcoming ThinkEquity investor conference on October 26, 2022, at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY.

The Company will host a presentation at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time in the Lotus Suite East. The team will also participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the day.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with the management team, please contact conference@think-equity.com or the Company's investor relations team at info@ceaindustries.com.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company's growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Media Contact:

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@ceaindustries.com

303.993.5271

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

info@ceaindustries.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140452