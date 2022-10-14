MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Moneyline Sports Inc. Announces Letter to Shareholders and Corporate Update on Go Public Transaction

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Moneyline Sports Inc. a sports technology and marketing Company, is pleased to provide the following shareholder letter from the CEO B. Michael Friedman.

To All Moneyline Sports Shareholders,

On behalf of the entire Board and management team, we want to thank you for your investment and contribution over the last year and continued support. As we move from our fourth quarter of 2022 filled with substantial corporate developments into the New Year, I wanted to provide an update on the significant progress and the amazing potential that I believe we have moving forward into 2023.

This past week, at the Web3 Summit and G2E Conference held in Las Vegas, we had the chance to showcase the Moneyline Sports portfolio of products finishing development as well as announce new acquisitions to leading venture funds, news outlets and the world's best direct-to-consumer betting sites including top-tier business-to-business providers within the gaming space. All in attendance were extremely enthusiastic about getting a firsthand look at our product line including Bet Wallet, our sportsbook aggregator application to be launched in the US December 2022, and our new acquisitions of AirCoins (www.aircoins.io) the world's first crypto treasure hunt application in augmented reality and Matchbets.com (www.Matchbets.com) our Peer-Peer Sports wagering platform. I will cover these new business developments in more detail later in this letter.

Our primary goal from these shows in Las Vegas was to validate what I believed, and the rest of your Moneyline Sports team already knew, that we have developed and acquired the most innovative and disruptive technology available within our sector today for both Web 2 and Web 3 applications. Our primary focus going forward will be to foster relationships with the prospects we believe will be most beneficial for our Company and turn them into customers and strategic alliances in the near future.

I would like to take this opportunity to inform all our shareholders of the current business status of Moneyline Sports and provide updated information on our go public transaction and plans over the coming months.

As you are all aware, the last 12-18 months have been challenging with global economic uncertainty remaining a key issue. We have seen almost a complete shutdown of the microcap IPO markets and a lack of financing activity in the North American public markets. We are however quite fortunate to have a core group of investors that believe strongly in what we are doing and the substantial opportunity to corner the gaming market Moneyline seeks to capture over the next few years. Our unique in-game wagering platforms, mobile applications and Web3 gaming opportunities all represent what I believe to be a blue-sky opportunity in this truly unique market offering a merge between real world gaming and the Metaverse. We are still on the ground floor of what is an amazing opportunity with our market-leading technology, and with the development completed on our product portfolio combined with recent acquisitions, there exists a high barrier to entry within our market segment that cannot be easily obtained by our competitors.

We are presently reviewing and speaking with our accounting and legal teams on timing and the most efficient go public strategy for our company and our shareholders. We are now in preliminary discussions with members of the TSX Exchange, and are weighing the opportunities between a CPC acquisition, reverse merger and direct listing options on respected exchanges for dual listings within Canada and the US. Our expectation is to announce a transaction within the next sixty (60) days that will be most beneficial to our company's market valuation and shareholders. We are also in negotiation with numerous institutional investors seeking to fund our Company with an additional $5,000,000 in equity financing as a final seed round before our public transaction. The new funding will be at a higher valuation to our initial round in April 2022, based on our recent milestones, new acquisitions of IP and acquired revenue. We will announce any transaction and new developments as soon as they occur.

Fiscal 2022 was a transformative year for Moneyline Sports with several strategic acquisitions that we believe position us for success in 2023 and beyond.

AirCoins (www.aircoins.io)

Our acquisition of AirCoins in late Q3 brings an additional CA$300,000 in consolidated top line revenue to Moneyline Sports. We are planning two additional revenue campaigns before fiscal year end in December that I believe if successful, could lead to over CA $1,000,000 in additional revenue for the new wholly owned subsidiary. Aircoins is the first crypto treasure hunt mobile application in augmented reality and now available worldwide in Google IOS and Apple stores. Aircoins allows users to collect digital assets and AR collectables as well as other retail incentives such as coupons, exclusive promotions, offers and more. Since acquisition, the platform has over 30,000 users worldwide.

Matchbets (www.Matchbets.com)

Our recent acquisition of Matchbets.com also in Q3 is a highly engaging P2P (peer to peer) platform for sports fans around the world. Fans can create their own bet propositions and bet against friends or anyone who matches their bet on the platform from around the world. See streaming sports, chat with old friends and new ones. Matchbets makes betting social again, just as it was meant to be.

Focus on Strategic B2B Partnerships and Product Initiatives in 2023

We believe that the right partnerships are key to ensure the success of any company, and that our technology platforms integrate with the most robust gaming solutions available today. In 2022, we signed multiple partnerships with the leading gaming companies, data providers, and sportsbook and casino aggregators, such as Fans Unite, Digitain and Pragmatic Play with new agreements forthcoming with Sports Radar Group AG and Quarter4. While securing new partnerships remains our key focus, adding new solutions to our product pipeline is equally important.

In Closing,

I founded Moneyline Sports because of recent trends of cord cutting with cable services, new streaming opportunities in sports and gaming as well as favorable legislation within the US and Canada to make online betting more regulated and available, while enjoying the social experience . Your board and management team have a strong passion for sports and new technology, combined with an expertise in the area of wagering technology, interactive entertainment and designing Web3 experiences in AR/VR that is unrivaled. The more I have worked with them, the more impressed I have become with their work and the resulting products we are delivering to our international audience.

This is what we have been waiting for - the opportunity to grow our business after ensuring we have the products, funding and management team that we needed to succeed and execute on our business strategy. As always, I am available to answer your questions and share our story.

To all of our shareholders, we thank you. Our progress and achievements this year would not have been possible without your support. We are grateful for your confidence and trust in us and we look forward to another transformative year in 2023 as we strive to enhance the value we deliver to our shareholders.

Sincerely,

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Moneyline Sports Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this letter to shareholders constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements are made in this letter. The words "plans", "expects", "estimates", "anticipates", "intends", "focus", "outlook", "potential", "seek", "strategy", "vision", "goal", "targets" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, frequently identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: opportunities within igaming, industry trends, Moneyline Sports' growth strategy, ability to pursue and execute on opportunistic and accretive acquisitions; synergies available to Moneyline Sports following acquisitions; Moneyline Sports's business objectives; Moneyline Sports's ability to monetize its core asset portfolio; and Moneyline's ability to execute on its business plan. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made in this letter, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: Moneyline Sports being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, Moneyline Sports being able to successfully identify and integrate strategic acquisition opportunities; Moneyline Sports being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities earlier than its competitors; the culture and business structure of Moneyline Sports supporting its growth; Moneyline Sports continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements; and that the risk factors noted below and in Moneyline Sports's continuous disclosure documents, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond Moneyline Sport's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information in this letter to shareholders. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to the following: industry competition, Moneyline Sport's ability to achieve its objectives, Moneyline Sport's size and position in the industry and its growth strategy, the ability of Moneyline Sports to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, ability of Moneyline Sports to leverage its portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on Moneyline Sport's key personnel, ability to execute on future acquisitions, mergers or dispositions, currency exchange rates, laws and government regulations, electronic data compromises, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants and other factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Moneyline Sports and investors are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Moneyline Sports disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements in this letter to shareholders are qualified by these cautionary statements.

