Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF BASWARE CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 14 OCTOBER 2022 SHARES



THE SHARE OF BASWARE CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI



On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Basware
Corporation exists. The share of Basware Corporation will be delisted from
Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Basware Corporation has
been transferred to the redeemer in the redemption process. 



According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators
consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order
regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer
at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price
and the arbitrators approve the security. 



