Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has received a Purchase Order (P.O.) for Bitnine Global Inc. ("Bitnine"), a Silicon Valley technology company based in San Francisco, on October 12, 2022, for approximately $1.6 million CAD for the Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI), server automation, and installation services.

The Company's core business in AI technology continues to build momentum with ongoing sales. Additionally, AI business is expected to increase as Fortune Business Insights report that the global AI market size is projected to rise to USD 1394.30 billion in 2029, increasing at a CAGR of 20.1% between 2022 to 2029. (Source: https://bit.ly/3rSpVNv)

With AI software becoming increasingly in demand for preventing human error and working through large sets of data detecting issues and problem solving, more and more companies are using AI software to reduce risk and optimize business. (Source: https://stefanini.com/en/insights/news/what-problems-can-artificial-intelligence-help-us-solve)

"The Company is thrilled to have a new Silicon Valley client. We are working on additional sales with our land and expand strategy. We are here to help businesses grow, mitigate risk, and improve operations. At this time, the Company is focused on expanding its AI initiatives and is putting a strong focus on increasing its AI projects and bringing in more contracts," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Bitnine

Bitnine is a global leader of graph database business solutions. Bitnine solves big data problems by creating solutions that are consistently evolving. Bitnine was founded on principles of collaboration, innovation, science and creativity. This is reflected in the company culture where the employees are not only highly skilled, they are highly passionate about what they do. Their primary objective is to achieve business outcomes that position your company for long term success. At Bitnine, the main goal is to provide customers with more innovative and high efficiency database solutions, as well as a better operational environment to avoid complications and risks.

To learn more about Bitnine, please visit: https://bitnine.net/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

