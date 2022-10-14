Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers, is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness, a portfolio brand, has solidified plans to open another corporate location next Happy Belly's most recent acquisition of Lettuce Love in Burlington, Ontario, replacing Pure Love Smoothie Bar.



The new store location comes just 4 months after Heal Wellness opened a corporate store in Toronto, demonstrating an ability to quickly integrate into existing infrastructure provided by Happy Belly to maximize efficiently, speed to market, and cost-effective use of physical assets. Furthermore, the new location will replicate the successful integration and leveraging of shared resources that is currently being utilized between Heal Wellness and their shared co-location space with Yamchops in downtown Toronto.



"Shareholders can start to see a repeatable pattern emerging with our ability to organically grow our brands. We share and leverage infrastructure across the portfolio while enabling access to our shared resource pool that provides access to SMEs not readily or normally available to brands during their growth phase," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "Our approach has always been to specialize in the development and growth of emerging consumer brands in the food sector. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand is a prime example of our approach reflected in our execution."



The new location anticipates operations to commence with a grand opening in November. Heal Wellness was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that the new store location will continue to drive both the top line and bottom line of the company.



About Heal Wellness



"Heal Wellness was created out of a passion and mission to serve quick, fresh wellness foods that power and support a busy, active lifestyle. Currently, we are pleased to offer a wide variety of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and delicious breakfast waffles. We are proud to highlight that every superfood ingredient in the Heal Wellness menu is carefully selected with the intention of fueling the body with a reduced ecological footprint," said Jesse Davidson, Co-founder of Heal Wellness.





About Happy Belly Food Group





Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a Quick Serve Restaurant ("QSR") and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") wellness company bringing delicious foods and retail brands to customers. It offers a growing number of CPG and QSR brands through its portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops, LumberHeads Food Co., Lettuce Love Café, and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com, www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com, www.HealWellness.ca, www.LettuceLoveCafe.com and www.HappyBellyFG.com.

