Altasciences hired two expert advisors to support its strategic growth in Europe, while its preclinical team continues to expand with the addition of two key employees.

Providing strategic input into steering Altasciences' drug development solutions direction in Europe, Peter Varney joins the company as Pharma Development and Strategy Advisor. Peter brings 40 years of experience in commercial development, strategic alliances, and relationship management at Covance/Labcorp to his new position. Hazel Clay, with over 30 years of experience in supporting the development of innovator pharmaceutical assets at Covance/Labcorp, plays a key role as Drug Development Advisor in Altasciences' European expansion. Both Peter and Hazel are based out of Altasciences' offices in Harrogate, UK.

"With their extensive experience and keen strategic vision, Peter and Hazel are important assets to Altasciences' expansion into the European market. We wanted to provide our European clients access to in-depth knowledge on early phase drug development to help them get better drugs to market faster," stated Chris Perkin, Altasciences' Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Dr. Lisa Biegel joins Altasciences as Senior Scientific Director, Preclinical Services, and will be based at the Columbia, MO, facility. With over 30 years of industry experience in regulatory toxicology at Covance/Labcorp, Lisa will provide leadership and oversight, as well as strategic scientific input, to the study direction and reporting teams.

Furthermore, Annette Kenser joins Altasciences as Senior Director of Quality Assurance, Preclinical Research. Annette has extensive experience as a scientific quality assurance auditor, and will focus on identifying areas of improvement while aligning quality assurance activities throughout the organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Lisa and Annette to Altasciences, and look forward to benefitting from their talents and contributions in the preclinical space," said Andy Brown, Site Director at Altasciences' Columbia preclinical facility.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005030/en/

Contacts:

Julie-Ann Cabana

Altasciences

+1 514 601-9763

jcabana@altasciences.com