Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category, today announced the appointment of Scott Ouellet as Senior Supply Chain Advisor.

Ouellet will work closely with CEO Rob Sarlls and the functional leaders of manufacturing, strategic sourcing, distribution, and transportation to generate supply chain strategy and optimize production more seamlessly to accommodate higher volumes in the future.

"This is a critical addition of proven, highly relevant and actionable expertise to the entire team and effort at RMCF," said CEO Sarlls, "It will have an invaluable impact on the Company's strategic planning, business transformation and implementation efforts. Scott's strong experience identifying operating improvements and processes that expand margins and increase quality, flexibility and efficiency will serve RMCF very well as we continue to build an agile and sustainable end-to-end supply chain function. This will enable the Company to successfully handle greater future volume and drive long-term value for all Rocky Mountain stakeholders," Sarlls concluded.

Ouellet is uniquely qualified for the role, having two-plus decades of supply chain and strategic planning achievement, primarily in the confection and snack spaces. This includes more than eleven years as a member of the senior leadership team at The Hershey Company. Most recently Ouellet held the role of Vice President, Supply Chain for Amplify Snack Brands, a subsidiary of The Hershey Company. Throughout his career at Hershey he held numerous senior level roles including Director, US Customer Supply Chain and Director, Supply Chain Operations Hershey Canada. Ouellet's previous experience also includes progressive leadership roles in supply chain with ACCO Brands, BLACK+DECKER and Maple Leaf Foods.

"Transforming the Company's supply chain strategy is essential to ensuring its ability to efficiently and effectively manufacture and deliver a compelling portfolio of products to franchisees, strategic partners and, ultimately most important, our customers. I look forward to being part of a team that drives synergies across the organization to achieve these results," said Ouellet.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees currently operate 324 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements and many may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "prospects," "build" or similar expressions. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A. of the RMCF's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date hereof. As such they should not be unduly relied upon for more current circumstances. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rob Swadosh

SwadoshGroup

908-723-2845

rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140516