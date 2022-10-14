Anzeige
Freitag, 14.10.2022
14.10.2022
Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (Avanza Bank Holding AB)

Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 14 October 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Incap Corporation has on 14 October 2022 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of shares and votes of the entity controlled by Avanza Bank Holding AB in Incap Corporation have decreased below the level of 5% as a result of share transactions concluded on 13 October 2022.

Total position of Avanza Bank Holding AB according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.97%04.97%29,284,835
Position of previous notification5.95%N/A5.95%N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI000900640701,456,2880%4.97%
SUBTOTAL1,456,2884.97%

After 13 October 2022, Försäkringsbolaget Avanza Pension, a company controlled by Avanza Bank Holding AB, holds 4.97% of the shares and votes.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


