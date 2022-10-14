Al Rafay Consulting Announces Groundbreaking Services in the IT Sector

ARC delivers a spectrum of IT solutions with cutting-edge technology and intelligent approaches.

BOILINGBROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Al Rafay Consulting, a popular tech service provider, announces services related to SharePoint, Power Platform, Business Intelligence, M365 Services, Azure, B2B Integrations, and more.

Al Rafay Consulting is a software consulting and development firm transforming businesses using Microsoft's technology stack. Having started as a beginner in Microsoft consulting and development a decade ago, they have transformed into a full-service Microsoft development firm. Since then, they have been empowering renowned businesses in the Real Estate & Live Events Industry with innovative, custom-built, and industry-specific enterprise applications.

Some of the Top-Rated IT Services by Al Rafay Consulting

- SharePoint development and consulting services offer dynamic enterprise solutions that boost business productivity, simplify operations, enhance collaboration, and cater to diverse business needs. Microsoft Power Platform - The power platform allows the rapid development of data-driven enterprise solutions with Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agents.

- A technological approach that integrates software and expertise provides organizations with a frictionless way to meet their B2B integration requirements. Live Events Industry- The live events industry deals with several challenges, from managing back-office tasks to using the scattered system for multiple event management processes.

Al Rafay Consulting truly understands the density of this domain and has worked with some of the leading industry experts. They offer performing arts leaders innovative, digitalized, and industry-specific solutions to empower them with robust technological support.

The VenueArc Project from Al Rafay Consulting

To address the complex challenges performing arts centers face, Al Rafay Consulting has designed and developed a centralized, industry-specific, and fully featured SaaS product, VenueArc.

This application significantly improves enterprise productivity because its complete infrastructure is developed on the leading cloud platform of Microsoft Azure. It is a cloud-based event booking and management software dedicated to the performing arts industry.

The SaaS technology in VenueArc enables the pay-as-you-go feature making it economical for businesses. It offers the following services to the general people of all kinds-

Venue Booking - It is an easy-to-use enterprise booking feature focusing on venue booking, performance, dependability, digital security, integrations, and support.

It provides a unified platform for client information, allowing you to grow and improve client relationships. It is a one-stop solution for storing and managing all your client's data. Analytics and Reporting - This feature includes pre-built reports measuring critical KPIs tailored to the live events industry and insightful event highlights reports that compare the current and previous fiscal years.

- The data security module is tailored to the live events industry, providing secure visibility to all departments while encouraging collaboration. Integration with Nexus Ticketmaster - This feature provides performing arts venue managers and C-level executives with real-time reporting and data analytics for ticket sales & revenue.

Specialized Microsoft Services from Al Rafay Consulting

Transforming Industries with the leading platform of Microsoft, the world's largest software company. Al Rafay Consulting empowers enterprises to leverage the suite of Microsoft products, frameworks, and technologies. They provide SharePoint development solutions, Azure applications, and other Microsoft-based apps to foster a data-driven culture.

Azure - Al Rafay Consulting LLC creates and supports enterprise-wide cloud, SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS platforms and dedicated cloud applications. They assist businesses in selecting and integrating the best high-volume, high-velocity data solutions, and services from a diverse Azure portfolio.

- B2B integration by ARC assists businesses in integrating all their complex B2B and electronic data interchange practices across their partner communities through a single gateway. The platform captures data from source applications, converts it to standardized formats, and then sends it to the business partner via the appropriate transport protocol. B2C Integration - Integrating custom Microsoft solutions with your B2C software and apps, Al Rafay Consulting LLC streamlines the entire business-to-customer process, including operations, finance, reporting, analytics, and more. Al Rafay Consulting leverages the Azure B2C platform to deliver B2C integration services and solutions.

About Al Rafay Consulting

Al Rafay Consulting provides affordable Microsoft consulting and development services for enterprises across the globe. To ensure that ARC creates the best solutions for you, they put in the necessary work upfront. Then, collaborate closely with the team to ensure the smooth onboarding of new applications developed on the industry-leading Microsoft technology framework. Whether you require SharePoint development for your custom apps, seamless integration with the Microsoft 365 cloud platform, or want to build your enterprise apps on Azure, Al Rafay Consulting will cover all your technology needs. For more information visit Al Rafay Consulting,

Media contact:

Email: contact@alrafayconsulting.com

Phone: 630-946-7863.

Address: 1431 Opus Place, Suite 110, Downers Grove, Illinois, 60515 and

440 W Boughton Rd, Suite 200A Bolingbrook, Illinois 60440

Website: https://www.alrafayglobal.com/

SOURCE: Al Rafay Consulting

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720469/Al-Rafay-Consulting-Announces-Groundbreaking-Services-in-the-IT-Sector