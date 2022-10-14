The report uses legal invoice data to provide law firm rate benchmarks and enable more informed outsourcing decisions

According to a new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the average law firm rates for partner, associate and paralegal timekeepers continued to increase this year. The 2022 Real Rate Report utilizes the more than $155 billion in legal invoice data contained within ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW database to provide benchmarks of law firm rates and help corporate legal departments make informed investment and resourcing decisions for their organization.

All of the data featured is sourced directly from corporations' and law firms' e-billing and time management solutions, with lawyer and paralegal rate data filtered by practice and sub-practice areas, metropolitan areas, and matter types. On a macro level, findings show that mean timekeeper rates have continued to gradually increase, with average partner rates growing from $705 in 2020 to $738 in 2021, before rising once again to $749 in 2022. Associate rates followed a similar trajectory, beginning with an average of $503 in 2020, climbing to $541 in 2021 and bubbling slightly to $546 in 2022.

In addition to the 2022 Real Rate Report which is now available for purchase ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW database also empowers an ongoing series of LegalVIEW Insights blogs, webinars, and other content that examines legal spend patterns inside corporate law departments. The fifth and most recent LegalVIEW Insights report found that corporate law department provider counts had yet to recover post pandemic. Previous studies have also explored topics such as trends in vendor mix, statistical differences in law firm staffing ratios, and the effect of very large legal matters on outside costs.

