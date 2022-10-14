Accelovant Announces Agreement with Quantum Solutions Provider to Distribute its Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions to Korean Semiconductor Manufacturers

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Accelovant, an innovative developer of fiber optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, manufacturing, and power distribution markets, today announced it has reached a distribution agreement with Quantum Solutions Provider, (QSP Co., Ltd.), a leading supplier of precision measurement, sensing, and diagnostic systems. As a part of the agreement, QSP will provide Accelovant's fiber optic temperature sensor solutions to semiconductor manufacturers in South Korea.

QSP is the largest provider of fiber optic temperature sensors in South Korea and has extensive experience working with manufacturers on chuck design and semiconductor processes, as well as providing high-quality hardware, software, and consulting services.

"The QSP team includes executives from leading semiconductor customers including Samsung, Applied Materials, SEMES, Wonik IPS, APTC, and Mattson Technology," said Michael Goldstein, chief executive officer of Accelovant. "QSP has an outstanding reputation serving Asia's robust semiconductor sector and has already been instrumental in securing orders for our advanced fiber optic sensors from some of the of the largest semiconductor equipment manufacturers."

Accelovant offers a new generation of fiber optic sensors that provide order-of-magnitude performance improvements over legacy devices. Its suite of solutions employs Accelovant's patented Kristonium material system, which has certified long-term stability from -95 to +450 degrees Celsius, nearly double what legacy products can support.

"Our customers in semiconductor manufacturing have identified temperature management on the wafer as a key concern for the next generation of chip production," said WM Lee, QSP's chief executive officer and co-founder of one of Korea's leading semiconductor equipment companies. "Accelovant is demonstrating to our customers a level of advanced performance and cost advantage previously unavailable from any supplier. We expect that the unmatched capabilities of the Accelovant products will be in high demand throughout the industry."

To learn more about Accelovant fiber optic solutions, please visit www.accelovant.com.

About Accelovant:

Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant is a leader in the design and manufacture of fiber optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and power distribution markets. Accelovant offers precision measurement capabilities across broad operating temperature extremes. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with design expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com.

About QSP:

Headquartered in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, QSP Co. Ltd. is a value-added supplier and process-technology consultancy, providing precision measurement, sensing, tool-design, and diagnostic system required in the semiconductor and flat panel display equipment industry.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications

jstafford@parallelpr.com

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

+1 515 708-1296

QSP CO., LTD

708 WonheeCastle, 14,

Seocheon-ro 201beon-gil,

Giheung-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do,

South Korea 17111

Mr. PanSun Kim, +8210-5292-7885, pskim@qsp.co.kr

SOURCE: Accelovant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/720462/Accelovant-Announces-Agreement-with-Quantum-Solutions-Provider-QSP-to-Distribute-its-Fiber-Optic-Sensing-Solutions-to-Korean-Semiconductor-Manufacturers