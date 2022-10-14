Syscom Business Technologies: Syscom Acquires Lehigh Valley Technology Company Allowing Michigan-Based IT Services Provider to Expand to Pennsylvania

Syscom Acquires Lehigh Valley Technology Company Allowing Michigan-Based IT Services Provider to Expand to Pennsylvania

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCSSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Syscom Business Technologies (Syscom), a premier Michigan-based Managed IT and Cybersecurity Provider, has acquired IT Services and Solution provider, Lehigh Valley Technology Company (LVTC). The move to acquire Lehigh Valley Technology Company started early this year when Syscom took steps to expand outside of Michigan. The process took four months and the deal was signed in August.

"Combining Lehigh Valley Technology Company's 17-years with Syscom's 44-years in the IT space will provide all our clients with the technology depth and breadth needed for continued long-term success in a rapidly changing business market," said Scott Huxley, managing principal of Syscom. "We have developed a mature managed services model and structured IT support program that delivers consistent, predictable results to our clients. With this acquisition, we want everyone to know we are focused on our customers' success and continued innovation."

Both Syscom and LVTC pride themselves on their approach to IT. "Looking at IT from a business standpoint is at the root of all that we do and how we serve our customers - which is exactly how LVTC provides services," stated Huxley. "The acquisition made sense right from the start seeing how our cultures and delivery of services aligned."

Scott Gingold, former president of LVTC, concurred, "Though I had many suitors interested in purchasing Lehigh Valley Technology Company, the decision to be acquired by Syscom was easy. Syscom shares the same values regarding staff, customers, and culture. Under Scott and Brandon Clous's leadership, they will take Lehigh Valley Technology Company (LVTC) to a new level of technology and customer satisfaction that will serve employees and customers beyond what I might have otherwise achieved."

Brandon Clous, Syscom's chief executive officer confirmed, "The integration of both companies will take place over the coming months but most importantly all of our clients will continue to receive the same high-quality services and solutions they have come to expect."

Lehigh Valley Technology Company, will soon operate under the Syscom Business Technologies name. In addition to its newest location in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Sycom has four locations across Michigan including Grand Rapids, Lansing, Traverse City, and Sterling Heights as its headquarters.

About Syscom

Syscom Business Technologies was founded in 1978 and has become a leader of managed IT services for companies in the state of Michigan. We have invested in our resources over time and have developed a mature managed services model. We have an established support program structure that delivers consistent, predictable and measurable end results to our clients time after time. Syscom Business Technologies is the trusted name for managed IT services, IT project delivery, cloud computing and cyber security solutions. We deliver these services through our proprietary, process-driven approach and our "easy to switch" client on-boarding process.

Learn more at https://syscombusiness.com

Media Contact:

Scott Huxley

Managing Principal, Syscom Business Technologies

scott@syscombusiness.com

248-934-0013

SOURCE: Syscom Business Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719678/Syscom-Acquires-Lehigh-Valley-Technology-Company-Allowing-Michigan-Based-IT-Services-Provider-to-Expand-to-Pennsylvania