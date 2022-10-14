A group of UK companies has started working on a 10 MW wind-to-hydrogen project, American Airlines has announced a new investment in hydrogen distribution, and ACWA Power has teamed up with South Korea's Kepco to develop green hydrogen/ ammonia projects in the Middle East.ERM has chosen Principle Power to advance the front-end engineering design (FEED) for a Wind-to-Hydrogen 10 MW demonstrator project off the coast of Aberdeen" Scotland. The contract was signed after ERM Dolphyn was awarded GBP 8.62 million ($9.78 million) from the UK government via the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...