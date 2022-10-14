The "Gas Utilities Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, industry size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Companies Mentioned

OAO Gazprom

PetroChina Company Limited

Novatek

E.ON SE

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Daigas Group

Toho Gas Co Ltd

British Gas Ltd

E.ON UK Plc

EDF Energy Ltd

Sempra Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation

Southern Company Gas

Consumers Energy Coop

Engie SA

TotalEnergies S.E.

Electricite de France SA

Key Highlights

The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and autogeneration), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding autogeneration and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.

In some countries, synthetic gas (also called syngas, coal gas, city gas, etc) or biogas (generated from waste materials) may be used in a similar manner to natural gas, and has therefore been included in the market volume. To take into account the different energy content of such gases, all calculations were carried out in energy units, and then converted to bcf using the conversion factor for natural gas.

Market shares were calculated as the total volume of gas sold to external end-users in all segments, divided by the total market volume. To avoid the risk of double-counting, gas volumes that were distributed to end-users on behalf of another retailer under third-party network access agreements are not included. Wholesale, trading, and storage volumes are excluded (except for Russia where both wholesale and retail volumes are included). For companies which operate in both gas and power sectors, any self-supply to their own gas-fired generation plant is excluded.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

The global gas utilities industry had total revenues of $4,185.9 billion in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2016 and 2021.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 116,454 billion cubic feet in 2021.

The residential segment was the industry's most valuable in 2021, with total revenues of $1,559.9 billion, equivalent to 37.3% of the industry's overall value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 Introduction

3 Global Gas Utilities

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Gas Utilities in Asia-Pacific

6 Gas Utilities in Europe

7 Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Gas Utilities in Japan

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Gas Utilities in The United Kingdom

11 Macroeconomic Indicators

12 Gas Utilities in The United States

13 Macroeconomic Indicators

14 Gas Utilities in France

15 Macroeconomic Indicators

16 Gas Utilities in Germany

17 Macroeconomic Indicators

18 Company Profiles

19 Appendix

