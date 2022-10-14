Anzeige
Freitag, 14.10.2022
WKN: A14RX5 ISIN: IE00BWT6H894 Ticker-Symbol: PPB 
Tradegate
14.10.22
14:57 Uhr
123,00 Euro
+2,70
+2,24 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
PR Newswire
14.10.2022 | 17:58
55 Leser
PokerStars Celebrates Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs Home Openers with Union Station Fan Experience

PokerStars gets ready for EPIC season ahead with partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the home opening games, PokerStars met the excitement of Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs fans with an epic Union Station takeover. Inviting fans closer to the action, the PokerStars and MLSE partnership was brought to life with epic giveaways, team mascot appearances and fan interaction, with the promise of much more to come. As the season progresses, PokerStars and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will continue surprising and delighting fans, bringing them epic entertainment and unique opportunities around key moments and games.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.