Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to Comet's Capital Markets Day 2022



14.10.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Comet has continued its growth in a challenging environment in 2022. Under the leadership of Stephan Haferl, the new CEO, Comet is implementing its focus strategy with determination. We are pleased to invite you to an in-person Capital Markets Day in Zurich. If you can't be there, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast. Join us to hear where Comet stands on this promising journey to achieving its 2025 targets in a market environment marked by uncertainties. Learn why Comet's solutions continue to add value for our customers. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until November 7 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited: LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event. Program From 9:00 a.m. Arrival of guests 09:30 a.m. Managing growth in volatile markets Stephan Haferl, CEO 10:10 a.m. Financial metrics & Outlook Lisa Pataki, CFO 10:55 a.m. Synertia + Gen 3 match control: the future of plasma control André Grede, VP Global R&D 11:25 a.m. Panel discussion:

priorities of the Divisions Michael Kammerer, President Division PCT Dionys van de Ven,

President Division IXS Michael Berger,

President Division IXM 11:55 a.m. Final Q&A CEO, CFO,

Division Presidents 12:15 p.m. Apéro riche We are looking forward to your participation. Comet Group Communications & IR team

End of Media Release

