Comet has continued its growth in a challenging environment in 2022. Under the leadership of Stephan Haferl, the new CEO, Comet is implementing its focus strategy with determination.
We are pleased to invite you to an in-person Capital Markets Day in Zurich. If you can't be there, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.
Join us to hear where Comet stands on this promising journey to achieving its 2025 targets in a market environment marked by uncertainties. Learn why Comet's solutions continue to add value for our customers.
Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal
In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until November 7 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:
LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION
The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event.
