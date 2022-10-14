Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Spezial: % Heute das endgültige Finale vor ganz großer Meldung? %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.10.22
08:20 Uhr
3,540 Euro
+0,120
+3,51 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5203,68019:39
PR Newswire
14.10.2022 | 18:58
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 14

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 311.7856 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 317.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 308 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,591,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,499,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
206311.50 08:32:0700061571050TRLO0LSE
598311.50 08:32:0700061571051TRLO0LSE
699311.50 08:32:0700061571052TRLO0LSE
700311.50 08:35:4400061571260TRLO0LSE
81311.50 08:35:4400061571261TRLO0LSE
2065311.50 08:35:4400061571262TRLO0LSE
583311.50 08:42:1400061571693TRLO0LSE
52311.50 08:42:1400061571694TRLO0LSE
1000311.00 08:42:5400061571701TRLO0LSE
241311.00 08:42:5400061571702TRLO0LSE
1822310.50 08:43:0300061571703TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571704TRLO0LSE
730310.50 08:43:0300061571705TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571706TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571707TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571708TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571709TRLO0LSE
1000310.50 08:43:0300061571710TRLO0LSE
860310.50 09:00:4300061572607TRLO0LSE
495310.50 09:00:4300061572608TRLO0LSE
445310.50 09:00:4300061572609TRLO0LSE
1945309.50 09:02:3400061572741TRLO0LSE
2044311.00 09:36:5400061574173TRLO0LSE
710310.50 09:58:4300061574893TRLO0LSE
1216310.50 09:58:4300061574894TRLO0LSE
1979310.50 09:58:4300061574895TRLO0LSE
1902310.50 09:58:4300061574898TRLO0LSE
1773310.00 10:00:4400061575002TRLO0LSE
850309.50 10:00:5600061575011TRLO0LSE
262309.50 10:00:5600061575012TRLO0LSE
753309.50 10:00:5600061575013TRLO0LSE
1237309.50 10:27:5800061575806TRLO0LSE
675309.50 10:27:5800061575807TRLO0LSE
1732309.50 10:29:0100061575880TRLO0LSE
2049309.00 10:42:5700061576490TRLO0LSE
2087308.50 10:45:3600061576612TRLO0LSE
2072308.00 11:00:4000061577633TRLO0LSE
2115308.50 11:09:1100061577949TRLO0LSE
241308.00 11:21:4000061578565TRLO0LSE
1565308.00 11:21:4000061578566TRLO0LSE
2009309.00 12:04:5600061580972TRLO0LSE
1739309.50 12:07:2500061581054TRLO0LSE
1727309.00 12:10:2300061581192TRLO0LSE
1790309.00 12:10:2300061581193TRLO0LSE
1902311.50 12:42:3600061582863TRLO0LSE
11311.50 12:42:3600061582864TRLO0LSE
1813311.50 12:42:3600061582865TRLO0LSE
2029311.50 12:42:3600061582866TRLO0LSE
1730311.00 12:55:0900061583215TRLO0LSE
1765310.50 13:09:2200061583561TRLO0LSE
980313.00 13:32:0200061584321TRLO0LSE
1128313.00 13:32:0200061584322TRLO0LSE
58314.00 13:44:0200061584763TRLO0LSE
9314.00 13:44:1500061584784TRLO0LSE
2057316.50 13:59:1000061585816TRLO0LSE
1398316.00 14:02:3700061586089TRLO0LSE
674316.00 14:02:3700061586090TRLO0LSE
192315.00 14:07:0900061586347TRLO0LSE
1959316.50 14:37:2000061588359TRLO0LSE
847317.50 14:43:0500061588764TRLO0LSE
454317.50 14:43:0500061588765TRLO0LSE
193317.00 14:43:2100061588784TRLO0LSE
1763317.00 14:43:2100061588785TRLO0LSE
1400317.00 14:43:2100061588786TRLO0LSE
547317.00 14:43:2100061588787TRLO0LSE
142317.00 14:43:2100061588788TRLO0LSE
1927316.00 14:44:0000061588878TRLO0LSE
689316.00 14:51:5000061589372TRLO0LSE
700316.00 14:51:5000061589373TRLO0LSE
503316.00 14:51:5000061589374TRLO0LSE
1831315.00 15:00:0100061589897TRLO0LSE
1546313.00 15:06:3800061590562TRLO0LSE
230313.00 15:06:3800061590563TRLO0LSE
700313.00 15:12:0300061591034TRLO0LSE
1328313.00 15:12:0300061591035TRLO0LSE
1805312.50 15:19:0400061591534TRLO0LSE
283312.00 15:41:2900061593148TRLO0LSE
1843312.00 15:41:2900061593149TRLO0LSE
2112312.00 15:43:0300061593300TRLO0LSE
1105 313.50 16:00:1600061594276TRLO0LSE
1082313.50 16:00:1600061594277TRLO0LSE
34313.50 16:00:1600061594278TRLO0LSE
1228313.50 16:00:1800061594280TRLO0LSE
540313.50 16:03:1800061594503TRLO0LSE
700313.50 16:03:1800061594504TRLO0LSE
700313.50 16:03:1800061594505TRLO0LSE
195313.50 16:03:1800061594506TRLO0LSE
2089313.50 16:08:5100061594935TRLO0LSE
2085313.00 16:11:1600061595060TRLO0LSE
645311.50 16:17:2900061595401TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.