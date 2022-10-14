Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 311.7856 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 317.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 308 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,591,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,499,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 October 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 206 311.50 08:32:07 00061571050TRLO0 LSE 598 311.50 08:32:07 00061571051TRLO0 LSE 699 311.50 08:32:07 00061571052TRLO0 LSE 700 311.50 08:35:44 00061571260TRLO0 LSE 81 311.50 08:35:44 00061571261TRLO0 LSE 2065 311.50 08:35:44 00061571262TRLO0 LSE 583 311.50 08:42:14 00061571693TRLO0 LSE 52 311.50 08:42:14 00061571694TRLO0 LSE 1000 311.00 08:42:54 00061571701TRLO0 LSE 241 311.00 08:42:54 00061571702TRLO0 LSE 1822 310.50 08:43:03 00061571703TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571704TRLO0 LSE 730 310.50 08:43:03 00061571705TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571706TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571707TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571708TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571709TRLO0 LSE 1000 310.50 08:43:03 00061571710TRLO0 LSE 860 310.50 09:00:43 00061572607TRLO0 LSE 495 310.50 09:00:43 00061572608TRLO0 LSE 445 310.50 09:00:43 00061572609TRLO0 LSE 1945 309.50 09:02:34 00061572741TRLO0 LSE 2044 311.00 09:36:54 00061574173TRLO0 LSE 710 310.50 09:58:43 00061574893TRLO0 LSE 1216 310.50 09:58:43 00061574894TRLO0 LSE 1979 310.50 09:58:43 00061574895TRLO0 LSE 1902 310.50 09:58:43 00061574898TRLO0 LSE 1773 310.00 10:00:44 00061575002TRLO0 LSE 850 309.50 10:00:56 00061575011TRLO0 LSE 262 309.50 10:00:56 00061575012TRLO0 LSE 753 309.50 10:00:56 00061575013TRLO0 LSE 1237 309.50 10:27:58 00061575806TRLO0 LSE 675 309.50 10:27:58 00061575807TRLO0 LSE 1732 309.50 10:29:01 00061575880TRLO0 LSE 2049 309.00 10:42:57 00061576490TRLO0 LSE 2087 308.50 10:45:36 00061576612TRLO0 LSE 2072 308.00 11:00:40 00061577633TRLO0 LSE 2115 308.50 11:09:11 00061577949TRLO0 LSE 241 308.00 11:21:40 00061578565TRLO0 LSE 1565 308.00 11:21:40 00061578566TRLO0 LSE 2009 309.00 12:04:56 00061580972TRLO0 LSE 1739 309.50 12:07:25 00061581054TRLO0 LSE 1727 309.00 12:10:23 00061581192TRLO0 LSE 1790 309.00 12:10:23 00061581193TRLO0 LSE 1902 311.50 12:42:36 00061582863TRLO0 LSE 11 311.50 12:42:36 00061582864TRLO0 LSE 1813 311.50 12:42:36 00061582865TRLO0 LSE 2029 311.50 12:42:36 00061582866TRLO0 LSE 1730 311.00 12:55:09 00061583215TRLO0 LSE 1765 310.50 13:09:22 00061583561TRLO0 LSE 980 313.00 13:32:02 00061584321TRLO0 LSE 1128 313.00 13:32:02 00061584322TRLO0 LSE 58 314.00 13:44:02 00061584763TRLO0 LSE 9 314.00 13:44:15 00061584784TRLO0 LSE 2057 316.50 13:59:10 00061585816TRLO0 LSE 1398 316.00 14:02:37 00061586089TRLO0 LSE 674 316.00 14:02:37 00061586090TRLO0 LSE 192 315.00 14:07:09 00061586347TRLO0 LSE 1959 316.50 14:37:20 00061588359TRLO0 LSE 847 317.50 14:43:05 00061588764TRLO0 LSE 454 317.50 14:43:05 00061588765TRLO0 LSE 193 317.00 14:43:21 00061588784TRLO0 LSE 1763 317.00 14:43:21 00061588785TRLO0 LSE 1400 317.00 14:43:21 00061588786TRLO0 LSE 547 317.00 14:43:21 00061588787TRLO0 LSE 142 317.00 14:43:21 00061588788TRLO0 LSE 1927 316.00 14:44:00 00061588878TRLO0 LSE 689 316.00 14:51:50 00061589372TRLO0 LSE 700 316.00 14:51:50 00061589373TRLO0 LSE 503 316.00 14:51:50 00061589374TRLO0 LSE 1831 315.00 15:00:01 00061589897TRLO0 LSE 1546 313.00 15:06:38 00061590562TRLO0 LSE 230 313.00 15:06:38 00061590563TRLO0 LSE 700 313.00 15:12:03 00061591034TRLO0 LSE 1328 313.00 15:12:03 00061591035TRLO0 LSE 1805 312.50 15:19:04 00061591534TRLO0 LSE 283 312.00 15:41:29 00061593148TRLO0 LSE 1843 312.00 15:41:29 00061593149TRLO0 LSE 2112 312.00 15:43:03 00061593300TRLO0 LSE 1105 313.50 16:00:16 00061594276TRLO0 LSE 1082 313.50 16:00:16 00061594277TRLO0 LSE 34 313.50 16:00:16 00061594278TRLO0 LSE 1228 313.50 16:00:18 00061594280TRLO0 LSE 540 313.50 16:03:18 00061594503TRLO0 LSE 700 313.50 16:03:18 00061594504TRLO0 LSE 700 313.50 16:03:18 00061594505TRLO0 LSE 195 313.50 16:03:18 00061594506TRLO0 LSE 2089 313.50 16:08:51 00061594935TRLO0 LSE 2085 313.00 16:11:16 00061595060TRLO0 LSE 645 311.50 16:17:29 00061595401TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com