With the metaverse expected to cause mass technological transformation and create $5 trillion of new value by 2030, according to McKinsey research, the fifth edition of the Summit, hosted from 10th-13th October at Dubai World Trade Centre, will gather an eclectic mix of bold Blockchain visionaries.

The Summit will host international Blockchain innovators from across the world, with exhibitors from countries including the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, China, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan in attendance.

Here's a rundown of some of the top innovators set to participate in the Summit's fifth annual edition.

TDeFi

An incubator and "lifetime advisor" for global Blockchain projects, TDeFi has incubated, advised & invested over 50 of the world's most innovative Blockchain initiatives. TDeFi specialises in providing incubation and access to world-class mentors, liquidity, and growth hacking partnerships.

Edverse

The world's first (and largest) advanced education metaverse aims to bring together educators, students, creators, and the promoters of education in a 3D edscape that hopes to "catapult" today's education system to the next level - one based on highly immersive educational experiences.

GensoKishi Online Metaworld

The metaverse incarnation of the award-winning game Elemental Knights, Genso has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide and is Japan's number one metaverse. Equipped with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse that connects users from around the world, Genso allows users to generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons which can now be registered on the Blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs.

Sensorium

The leading metaverse developer leverages the latest AI, VR and NFT solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the virtual environments of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can reinvent themselves, explore vast worlds filled with activities and interact with their favourite artists. Sensorium has onboarded top VR developers and entertainment legends, while exclusive performances featured in the Galaxy are built in collaboration with artists.

Vulcan Forged

The NFT game studio, marketplace, and dApp incubator with more than 10 games, a 100K+ community, and top 5 NFT marketplace volume, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where users can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game.

