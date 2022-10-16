Portugal's Ideal Homes Portugal is a real estate agency. Currently, the company is facilitating American Investors by offering a two percentage of Mortgage rate on its luxury properties in Portugal.

Lagos, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2022) - Ideal Homes Portugal is assisting American real estate investors with a 2% Mortgage Rate and the Portugal Golden Visa program. Portugal has a reputation for welcoming foreigners to its real estate market, so the company makes applying for a mortgage is convenient for applicants.





Ideal Homes Portugal, a real estate firm in Portugal, reports a recent increase in American clients eager to benefit from the strong dollar and, in many cases, to relocate to Portugal using the well-known Portugal Golden Visa program. The Golden Visa is a "residency-by-investment" visa that allows applicants to obtain residency in exchange for making eligible real estate or other types of capital investments.

Ideal Homes Portugal provides an opportunity for American investors to purchase. Moreover, the rates have changed, and Ideal Homes Portugal offers 1.8 percent and fixed 3.3 percent for Americans on its real estate properties.

Chris White, CEO of Ideal Homes Portugal, states about the new development:

"The buying power of Americans in the Algarve and wider Portugal has strengthened significantly. Based on today's [October 11th] rate of €1/$0.97, a Portuguese house with a price tag of €500,000 is around $90,000 cheaper than a year ago, when the rate was €1/$1.15."

The company provides its services to American investors purchasing luxury properties in Portugal. Their services include locating the ideal property, assisting with the paperwork, closing dates for any problems, and guiding clients through buying their new residence or investment property.

Intending property dealers and potential American clients can visit https://www.idealhomesportugal.com/.

