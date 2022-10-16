Sell off in the first half of the week and a comeback in den second half: ATX TR was in week 41 finally unchanged. News came from Marinomed, OMV, UBM, Strabag, Vienna Airport, Agrana, Mayr-Melnhof and Andritz. And these are the last 8 of our 13th Stock Market Tournament: Uniqa vs. Do&Co, Valneva vs. Mayr-Melnhof, VIG vs. RBI, Telekom Austria vs. Palfinger. In case of winning the whole tournament, Palfinger as a former two-time Winner has the Chance to secure the trophy forever. http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,22% to 5.802,47 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -26,07%. Up to now there were 94 days with a positive and 108 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 29,68% away, from the low 3,87% ....

