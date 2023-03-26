In Week 12 ATX TR turned into negative area when it comes to year to date performance. This weeks loss of 3,2 percent is also the new year to date status. Bawag, Raiffeisen and AT&S performend worst this week, while Andritz could set new all time highs. News came from S Immo, Andritz, Pierer Mobility, CA Immo (2), Semperit, Andritz, voestalpine, Strabag and Newcomer Austriacard. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,2% to 6.385,59 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -3,21%. Up to now there were 34 days with a positive and 26 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 14,97% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,7%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,46%. These are the best-performers this week: Andritz 5,3% in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...