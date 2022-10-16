Agrana: Agrana, the international fruit, starch and sugar group, generated revenue of Euro 1,792.3 mn in the first half of the 2022|23 financial year, a significant increase of 25.8% year-on-year (H1 prior year: Euro 1,424.4 mn). The earnings measure "operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures" grew to Euro 86.5 mn in a very challenging environment (H1 prior year: Euro 41.0 mn). The Group's loss for the period was Euro 17.0 mn (H1 prior year: profit for the period of Euro 27.1 mn).However, a required impairment test at 31 August 2022 resulted in the recognition of impairment on assets and goodwill in the Fruit segment. This write-down of Euro 91.2 mn - an exceptional item attributable to the Ukraine war and to steeply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...