Agrana: The fruit, starch and sugar group Agrana reports a provisional, unaudited operating profit for the financial year 2022/2023 of € 158 mn, which is therefore significantly higher than the Company's own guidance (up to +50% compared to prior years profit of 86.5 mn). Group revenue will amount to € 3.6 billion (2021|22: € 2.9 billion). The company's Management Board currently forecasts a very significant improvement in EBIT during the ongoing 2023|24 financial year (more than +50 %). The assumption is that consolidated revenue will increase significantly (by more than +10 % and up to +50 %). Key uncertainties however remain the war in Ukraine and its consequences, the company stated.Agrana: weekly performance: 5.83% Austriacard Holdings: Austriacard Holdings, ...

