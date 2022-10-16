Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Welspun Advanced Materials, India, to supply a Metris predictive maintenance system for its spunlace production line at the Telangana plant. This will be the first Metris solutions system to be installed in a spunlace line in India. The integrated Metris platform developed by Andritz uses smart sensors as an energy self-sufficient and seamless support solution to monitor machine conditions continuously, even in areas that are difficult to access. As a result, analysis of the data collected allows clients to pinpoint every possible issue upfront and helps to enhance line performance.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.98% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (14/10/2022)

