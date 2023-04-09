Andritz: Austrian based technology group Andritz has received an order from Winstone Pulp International Ltd. (WPI) to perform a comprehensive twin wire press retrofit at their Karioi pulp mill in New Zealand. The Andritz approach is tailor-made to minimize the effort and time involved. Their current Andritz twin wire press with a working width of 2m has been in operation since the mill opened in 1978. To improve the machine's performance, reliability, and safety, Andritz will replace the machine's carbon steel frame with a stainless-steel frame and modernize further machine components. The retrofit will leave the machine foundations and connections basically untouched. All installed rolls and bearings will be reused, as well as the dewatering boards replaced by Andritz in ...

