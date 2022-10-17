

Reeve Collins





DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all."Blockchain is the foundation of our future and Web3 will shiT the way we engage and interact with each other and the world," Collins stated. "I look forward to sharing my vision at WBS Dubai on why this new technology will be the driving force of change in consumer habits and how the last decade of blockchain innovation has gotten us to this point."Reeve Collins is a long-standing pioneer in both digital marketing and the Bitcoin / Blockchain space. Reeve co-founded BLOCKv, raising $22 million in an ICO to deliver the first ever platform for the creation of NFTs. Before the Blockchain, Collins founded several successful ventures including Avenue A where he was the first online media buyer at the first online ad agency which went public at the peak of the Internet bubble for $6.6 Billion dollars. Reeve is a sought aTer international speaker and broadcaster for his entrepreneurship expertise.WBSDubai includes the elite gathering of the Web3 ecosystem such as global Blockchain leaders, noted investors, government representatives, and top media personalities."We are thrilled to have Reeve Collins join us as a speaker at World Blockchain Summit and looking forward to an incredibly knowledgeable and insightful session," shared Mohammed Saleem, CEO of WBS. "WBS serves as a meeting point for the world's most innovative blockchain projects and offers a unique chance to engage with global crypto and blockchain influencers as well as handpicked investors and important government delegations."About World Blockchain SummitWBS is a global series of blockchain, crypto, Web3 and metaverse focused events that has brought together tens of thousands of industry influencers, investors, enterprise decision makers and government stakeholders through physical events hosted in 16+ countries. WBS is dedicated to fostering the growth of the decentralized economy through community development, boosting technological innovation with access to capital, and enabling enterprise and Government adoption of Web3 technologies through deal facilitation. Each summit features enterprise and government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, a blockchain exhibition, startup pitch competitions, and a host of networking opportunities. WBS Events in 2022 also include World Blockchain Summit Bangkok in December. For more information and tickets, visit: www.worldblockchainsummit.com.Source: World Blockchain SummitCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.