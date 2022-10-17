Presentation at the 18 th meeting of the International Society of NeuroVirology showing for the first time top-line results of collaborative efforts ran in the context of COVID-19 with institutions such as NINDS and NWU.

New data reinforce evidence that SARS-coV-2 triggers expression of the pathogenic W-ENV protein. In addition to the already presented data showing expression on the endothelial cells of the brain, heart and lung, the NINDS data presented at the meeting also showed expression of W-ENV in brain microglia of patients who died with COVID-19.

The new data developed with Northwestern University showed that W-ENV may be detected in the serum of patients affected by post-COVID syndromes for up to two years after the infection.

While patients who had a severe acute phase appear to be more likely to continue expressing W-ENV, there were also about 20% of post-COVID patients who had a mild acute phase found positive to W-ENV.

Regulatory News:

Presentation at the International Society of NeuroVirology 2022 of Top-Line Data of Academic Collaborations Further Documenting the Long-Term Expression of the Proinflammatory and Neuropathogenic W-ENV Protein in Cohorts of Post-COVID Patients

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on stopping causal factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC, long-COVID or post-COVID), announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hervé Perron, unveiled new data further documenting the presence of W-ENV in cohorts of post-COVID patients at the 18th Symposium of the International Society of Neuro Virology (ISNV) held on October 11-14, 2022.

Specifically, these new results reinforce the evidence that SARS-CoV-2 triggers the expression of the pathogenic W-ENV protein. In addition to the already presented data showing expression on the endothelial cells of the brain, heart and lung, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) data presented at the meeting also showed expression of W-ENV in brain microglia of patients who died with COVID-19.

The expression of W-ENV was already well documented during the acute phase of the disease in hospitalized patients. The data developed together with Northwestern University (NWU) showed that W-ENV may be detected in the serum of patients affected by post-COVID syndromes, for up to two years after the infection. While patients who had a severe acute phase appear to be more likely to continue expressing W-ENV, there were about 20% of post-COVID patients who had a mild acute phase found positive to W-ENV.

"Whilst the role of common viruses from the Herpes virus family, in particular the Epstein-Barr virus, in activating pathogenic proteins from the HERV-W family is already well documented, several academic groups have now shown that SARS-CoV-2 is also a potent activator of HERV-W" said Dr. Hervé Perron, CSO of GeNeuro. "This is of particular interest in the light of the emergence of post-COVID as a major public-health concern worldwide. In the last two years, we have initiated research partnerships with prestigious academic groups that have allowed us to confirm the long-term expression of the proinflammatory and neuropathogenic W-ENV protein in cohorts of post-COVID patients."

The detailed results of these collaborations have been and are being submitted to peer-review journals and will be available in the coming months.

Expression of the pathogenic W-ENV protein triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 infection, continuing long after the acute phase has been resolved, is suspected to have a major role in the severe neurological and psychiatric long-term syndromes affecting many post-COVID patients. GeNeuro has recently initiated a clinical trial evaluating temelimab, its highly specific anti-W-ENV antibody, as a Disease Modifying Therapy in post-COVID patients suffering from severe neurological and psychiatric symptoms and who are positive for the presence of the pathogenic W-ENV protein in their blood. This represents the first personalized medicine clinical trial against long-COVID.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs), which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005037/en/

Contacts:

GeNeuro

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 4800

investors@geneuro.com

NewCap (France)

Mathilde Bohin/Louis-Victor Delouvrier (investors)

+33 1 44 71 98 52

Arthur Rouillé (media)

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu

RooneyPartners (US)

Jeanene Timberlake (media)

+1 646 770 8858

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com