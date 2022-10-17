Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Directorate Change

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Yorkshire Water Services Limited announces Director Appointment

Yorkshire Water today announces that Wendy Barnes has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the board of Yorkshire Water Services Limited, with effect from

1 November 2022.

Wendy brings with her a significant breadth of knowledge from the utilities sector as well as in regulation, cyber security, customer service, and change management. She is currently a Non-Executive Director at both Scottish Power Limited and BMT Group Limited, having previously held non-executive roles at OCS Group, Southern Water Services Limited and Scottish Power Networks Limited.

Wendy was previously the Interim Chief Operating Officer at the Department of Energy and Climate Change, and she has held executive roles within the water sector, with United Utilities. She also has strong family connections with the Yorkshire and North West regions.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Vanda Murray, Chair, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Wendy to the Board. She brings with her essential skills that I am sure will further enhance our Board and contribute to our future success."

