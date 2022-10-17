The International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA PVPS) recently published a report on trends in PV applications for the 2021-22 period. Prices for polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules rose, while production capacity expanded in China and beyond.The IEA PVPS recently published its latest report on "Trends in Photovoltaic Applications 2022." The PV industry recorded higher prices across the upstream sector, mostly driven by high polysilicon prices. Other factors involved high silver and aluminum prices, increased logistics costs, and shortage of semiconductors. China remained ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...