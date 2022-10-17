Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-17 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 28.11.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013024A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2022 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2022 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.10.2022 Coop Pank CPA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.10.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
