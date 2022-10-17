Anzeige
17.10.2022
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 42/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-10-17 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  05.09.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   28.11.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.10.2022 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013024A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.10.2022 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.10.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.10.2022 LHV Group LHV           Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2022 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T          Interim report, 9  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI           Interim report, 9  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.10.2022 Coop Pank CPA           Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.10.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.10.2022 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.10.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 9  VLN  
                           months          



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
