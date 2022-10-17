Global Ports Holding PLC: 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

DJ 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for call requests received for the calendar year 2023 (cruise calls taking place 1 January to 31 December 2023). These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/traffic-statistics

Current cruise call reservations for calendar year 2023 are 4,538, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11 million assuming pre-pandemic occupancy rates.

These expected values compare favourably to the actual number of cruise calls in the last pre-pandemic year 2019, where GPH consolidated ports reached 3,346 cruise calls (including full-year impact from Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port acquired during 2019).

These figures for the calendar year and fiscal year ahead will be released directly on the Group's investor relations website at least two months before the start of the respective period and will allow investors to better assess the Group's ongoing recovery and future growth.

