Global Ports Holding PLC: 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

DJ 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes 17-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today releases current monthly cruise call reservations and the implied cruise passenger volumes for call requests received for the calendar year 2023 (cruise calls taking place 1 January to 31 December 2023). These figures are available on the Group's investor relations website:

https://www.globalportsholding.com/traffic-statistics

Current cruise call reservations for calendar year 2023 are 4,538, implying passenger volumes in excess of 11 million assuming pre-pandemic occupancy rates.

These expected values compare favourably to the actual number of cruise calls in the last pre-pandemic year 2019, where GPH consolidated ports reached 3,346 cruise calls (including full-year impact from Nassau Cruise Port and Antigua Cruise Port acquired during 2019).

These figures for the calendar year and fiscal year ahead will be released directly on the Group's investor relations website at least two months before the start of the respective period and will allow investors to better assess the Group's ongoing recovery and future growth. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 194758 
EQS News ID:  1464569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
