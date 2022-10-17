TaTaTu S.p.A.

THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN ADMISSION TO TRADING OF TATATU S.P.A. ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS Rome, 17 October 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the "Company") that owns TaTaTu, the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform, announces its intention to list its shares on Euronext Growth Paris, Private Placement segment. Trading of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris is expected to commence on 19 October 2022. The admission to trading of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris was requested following a private placement conducted prior to the listing. Andrea Iervolino, founder and Chief Executive of Tatatu S.p.A. commented: "I founded TaTaTu with a clear and innovative vision: social media users ought to be rewarded for the value they help creating by spending time online. We are embarking on a crucial and exciting phase of our development towards forever changing the relationship between social media users, their data and the online world through the reward feature, while also bridging the online and physical worlds with the redeem concept. The listing on Euronext Growth Paris will contribute to increase TaTaTu's visibility worldwide and will enhance our access to capital markets as we implement our strategic plan with the ambition to become one of the world's must-use social media and entertainment platforms, and also the first case of what I call the "sharing economy of data", connected with a circular economy. With a highly differentiated business model and an expert team of professionals, I am confident that we will build a vast and loyal TaTaTu community, enhancing social media engagement thanks to our unique proposition and raising social and environmental awareness through original media content. As we open an exciting new chapter of our corporate journey, I would like to take the opportunity to thank our teams for their dedication and our shareholders for their support." OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY TaTaTu is the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform. Users receive TTU Coins for viewing content and social media interactions. They can post photos and videos and earn more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Rewards can be redeemed by bidding at auctions to win exclusive products and experiences, on TaTaTu's e-commerce site, and soon nearby at selected locations through affiliated merchants. TaTaTu cares about its users, not only by rewarding them, but also by offering them direct or indirect access to original content with an important focus on culture, inclusion, gender equality and sustainability, thereby enhancing social media engagement and fostering social and environmental awareness. The Company's vision is that sharing value among the various players that are active in the social media environment, namely (i) the platform, (ii) the content producers and (iii) the viewers, constitutes a new and fair approach to business, which the Company expects will be recognized and appreciated by users. Such an innovative approach is the cornerstone of the Company's vision of a "sharing economy". The Company is controlled by IA Media, which holds 96.65% of its share capital. The Company's founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino is the ultimate beneficial owner of IA Media. KEY STRENGTHS OF THE COMPANY TaTaTu is the first and only European social network built on a committed manifesto: rewarding its users It is the first mover in an upcoming industry shift towards a fairer sharing of the value created by digital impressions.

It is at the beginning a new phase for customers engagement with a unique proprietary loyalty rewarding system (TTU Coins).

It allows spending through its proprietary e-commerce, its affiliated merchants and interactive real-time auctions. Disruptive business model stemming from the founder's creative DNA and anticipating the convergence of entertainment, education and e-commerce, both live and digital The Company innovates by means of it "RAVOD+" concept leveraging on (i) distinctive reward & spend model and (ii) strong socially committed framework, including proprietary and curated user-generated content.

The Company's one-stop-shop entertainment platform provides a unique combined offering of best-of-breed tech, content and experiences fostering optimal user-engagement.

The Company is not competing against currently existing social media, teasing them with a revolutionary value offer. In-house developed technology and innovative mind-set offering best UX and functionalities The Company's unique platform features include TTU Coins as well as all functionalities expected from a top tier social network, including text messaging, voice & videos.

The Company has an innovative approach to user acquisition and experiences (e.g. Mercato Metropolitano).

The Company significantly invested in its technology in 2021 and ongoing investments will be carried out to maintain the high standards of the Company's App. Solid business profile, already at breakeven with strong and diversified monetization strategy, including: Advertising, which is the main revenue stream of the Company's business;

E-commerce, which will offer to users must-to-have and green products;

Affiliation merchant, which will allow users to spend TTU Coins through the Company's redeem nearby system;

Third party rewarding by means of TTU Coins;

Surveys through which the Company may obtain data essential for its advertising campaign and for its partners. Leveraging on a highly creative management team experienced in the digital and entertainment industry The Company's visionary founder has a unique network in the tech, entertainment and consumer brand industries.

The Company puts in place its A-team with right skillset and track record to execute and deliver growth.

The Company has unique access to a longlist of A-list celebrities and influencers and iconic brands enabling partnerships to enrich user experiences. Additional information on the Company, including its strategy and ambitions, can be found in the Information Document available on the website of Tatatu S.p.A. DETAILS OF THE ADMISSION TO TRADING The reference price of the shares on the date of admission for trading on Euronext Growth Paris is €2.00, equals to the subscription price of a private placement conducted prior to the listing. Thus, the market capitalization of the Company will be approximately €1.6bn at the date of the listing. Such price was determined based on a variety of factors, including a valuation report prepared at the Company's request by a consulting firm of international reputation and result from contractual negotiation between the parties of the private placement; it is not an indication of the market price of the shares following their admission to trading on Euronext Growth, which may vary substantially from such price. Number of shares to be listed 814,265,232 shares Nature and form of the shares Registered shares Currency Euro (€) Shares denomination Tatatu S.p.A. ISIN code IT0005507857 Mnemonic ALTTU Quotation method Continuous Subject to certain exceptions, the following lock-up periods have been agreed: 2 years for IA Media, the largest shareholder of the Company; and 3 years for some individual shareholders, including managers of the Company. Additional information on the specific exceptions to the lock-ups, can be found in the Information Document available on the website of Tatatu S.p.A. The Company and Portzamparc have entered into a listing sponsor agreement pursuant to which Portzamparc has agreed to assist the Company (i) as its listing sponsor in connection with the listing of the shares on Euronext Growth and (ii) with reporting and other post-listing obligations. The Company and Exane SA have entered into a liquidity contract, in compliance with the Autorité des marchés financiers decision no. 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, on the renewal of liquidity contracts on equity securities as permitted market practice. This liquidity contract will become effective on the date of listing. The Company has made available to Exane SA an amount of €200,000. BNP Paribas acted as Equity Advisor to the Company. About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first social media and entertainment app to reward users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform. Users receive TTU Coins for viewing content and social media interactions. They can post photos and videos and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Rewards can be redeemed by bidding at auctions for the chance to win exclusive products and experiences, on TaTaTu's e-commerce site, and soon nearby at selected locations through affiliated merchants. TaTaTu cares about its users, not only by rewarding them, but also by offering them direct or indirect access to original content with an important focus on culture, inclusion, gender equality and sustainability, thereby enhancing social media engagement and fostering social and environmental awareness. 