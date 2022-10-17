First North Denmark: Happy Helper A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Happy Helper A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 October 2022. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060990414 (HAPPY) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061928744 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Happy, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:3 (DK) Shareholders in Happy Helper A/S will be allocated three (3) subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe for one (1) new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 20 October - 2 November 2022 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 270857 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HAPPY T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment First North Denmark / 100 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Happy Helper A/S makes a rights issue of 23,595,588 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 0.33 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 24 October - 4 November 2022, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY, tel. (+45) 73 23 30 00