GlobeNewswire
17.10.2022 | 09:17
First North Denmark: Happy Helper A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Happy Helper A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 October 2022. As of the same date,
ISIN DK0060990414 (HAPPY) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. 



ISIN:      DK0061928744                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:      Happy, T-ret                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ratio:      1:3 (DK)                            
         Shareholders in Happy Helper A/S will be allocated three (3)  
         subscription rights per share held in the company on the   
         record date. One (1) subscription right is needed to subscribe
         for one (1) new share at the subscription price        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in     20 October - 2 November 2022                  
 subscription                                  
 rights (both                                  
 days                                      
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  270857                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   HAPPY T                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment  First North Denmark / 100                   
 / no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no  MiFID II tick size table                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code     DSME                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Happy Helper A/S makes a rights issue of 23,595,588 new shares of DKK 0.10.
Subscription price is DKK 0.33 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 24
October - 4 November 2022, both days inclusive. 







For further information, please call Certified Adviser EY, tel. (+45) 73 23 30
00
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
