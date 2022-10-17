BASF is currently testing Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind-harvesting system.From pv magazine USA A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, "motionless" wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company. The technology leverages aerodynamics similar to airfoils in a race car to capture and amplify each building's airflow. The unit requires about 10% ...

