Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger invests to go greener in the UK roofing market



17.10.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Wienerberger invests to go greener in the UK roofing market Investing in two new roof tile factories to extend capability in the growing UK renovation market

Implementing state-of-the art technology to further improve Wienerberger's competitive position in the UK

Building Wienerberger's first fully electrified clay roof tile plant Vienna, October 17, 2022 - Wienerberger is significantly expanding and transforming its roofing capability in the UK to further increase its exposure to the growing UK renovation market. These investments, designed to deliver organic growth from an increasingly efficient cost base will bring a welcomed increase in UK production capacity, whilst also implementing technological solutions to deliver on the decarbonisation element of Wienerberger's ambitious sustainability roadmap. The facilities will combine new production technologies, helping to minimise the CO2 footprint from manufacture and will deliver additional new products that further lower CO2 emissions per square metre of installed roof.



A new, state of the art concrete roof tile production facility will be sited in Smeed Dean, Kent strengthening Wienerberger's production footprint in the largest regional market of London and the South East. The business will simultaneously complete the ambitious renovation of its Broomfleet clay plain tile factory, eliminating the use of natural gas and the associated CO2 emissions from the firing process, moving it to energy-efficient electric kilns using 100% renewable energy sources.



"These investments are showcasing our clear commitment towards our sustainable growth strategy. We are strengthening our position in the renovation market whilst further pursuing our goal of a CO2 reduction of 40% by 2030 by actively driving our energy transition. Our investment in a fossil fuel free clay roof tile factory is a first for Wienerberger and the British market as a whole. It demonstrates our commitment to the UK and our customers and their drive to deliver 'zero carbon ready' homes by 2025 but also Wienerberger's ability to transform our industry towards a green future", states Heimo Scheuch, CEO Wienerberger AG.



Wienerberger expect the new tile-making facilities to break ground in 2023 and be fully operational in 2024. This will increase the company's production capacity enabling it to better serve the needs of its customers, with new and existing tile formats, providing additional capacity with lower CO2 emissions from manufacture, transport and installation that combine to deliver more, lower embodied carbon roofs into the UK market.



