Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2022
PR Newswire
London, October 14
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
17 October 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2022
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
