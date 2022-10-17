FoodChain ID Inc: FoodChain ID Group, Inc. Acquires Cosmocert S.A.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodChain ID Group, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled food safety, quality and sustainability solutions for the food and agricultural industry, has acquired Cosmocert S.A., a leading organic certification and inspection company in Greece providing internationally and regionally recognized certification standards.





Located in Athens, Greece, and founded in 2013, Cosmocert has grown rapidly to become one of the premier certification providers in Greece through its intense focus on integrity, customer service and the utilization of technology. Cosmocert currently serves over 7,500 customers by providing certification services including EU Organic, GLOBALG.A.P., VLOG, ISO 22000 and other standards. Cosmocert will join Bioagricert as a part of FoodChain ID's growing organic certification service within FoodChain ID's Technical Services Europe and Asia division.

"We are excited to partner with the Cosmocert team, one of the leading certifying bodies in Greece. The addition of Cosmocert will enhance the scope of our certification services for food and agricultural clients in the increasingly important Mediterranean region," explains Dr. Chetan Parmar, FoodChain ID SVP of Technical Services Europe and Asia.

"The acquisition is an ideal fit with FoodChain ID and Bioagricert's services and capabilities," explains Alessandro Lombardi, Bioagricert Managing Director. "By supplementing the Cosmocert platform in Greece with Bioagricert's other capabilities in sustainability, certification and inspections, we will enhance the experience of Cosmocert's clients with expanded capabilities in IFS, BRCGS, USDA Organic and other standards."

"We are excited to join a global leader like FoodChain ID in food safety and organic certification, further accelerating our already impressive growth," states Kostas Diamantopoulos, CEO of Cosmocert. "This will lead to an exhilarating next chapter for Cosmocert and is a monumental moment for the history of our company. We are confident we found the right partners and couldn't be more enthusiastic about what the future holds together with FoodChain ID and Bioagricert."

With the EU organic market growth at 15.1%,1 Bioagricert's organic certification services, now enhanced with further expertise, staff and auditing abilities, has responded to the demand for certification in the sustainability market.

