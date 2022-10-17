CEO Neil Sweeney Presenting on Wednesday, October 26 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Reklaim (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID) ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces that CEO Neil Sweeney will be presenting at the 15th annual Invitational on Wednesday, October 26 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Sweeney will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

"Data privacy regulations, which prevent the sale of unconsented data, are suffocating the revenues of legacy data companies whose business models are dependent upon this type of transaction," said Mr. Sweeney. "As more legislation is passed, the need for Fortune 500 companies to find a new supplier of consented data at scale grows. Reklaim is the only destination for brands and companies to source high-fidelity, first-party consented profiles that do not violate data privacy regulations. We're growing organically and through acquisition and have firmly established a first-mover advantage in this $257 billion market. I look forward to discussing our opportunities with investors at the LD Micro Main Event."

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is much more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

Additional Marketing Services

Additionally, the company has announced that it has engaged AGORA Internet Relations Corp. (the "Consultant") to provide certain marketing services (the "Services") to the Company, pursuant to an agreement dated September 9, 2022 (the "Agreement").

In consideration of the Services, the Company will pay the Consultant a fee of C$100,000 in 5 (five) equal installments, including one upon singing, and the remainder in quarterly installments, satisfied through the issuance of such number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") calculated using the closing price on each date of each payment.

The term of the Agreement is twelve (12) months and may be extended at the discretion of the Company.

The Agreement and the issuance of the Common Shares thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance thereof in accordance with applicable TSXV policies and Canadian securities laws.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

