Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), Oregon's only publicly traded psychedelics company, is pleased to announce it has closed its acquisition of 100% of Dyscovry Science Ltd. ("Dyscovry"), a Toronto-based biotechnology company focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition, irritable bowel syndrome.

"Bringing the Dyscovry team into the Silo Wellness family is a key component to our pharmaceutical vision which began with our July 2019 priority date for our patent-pending metered-dosing modalities for psilocybin, mescaline, DMT, and 5-MeO-DMT," stated Silo Wellness founder and CEO Mike Arnold, an Oregon attorney. "With our presence and founding in Oregon along with our psychedelic retreat operational experience in Jamaica [with psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT] and Oregon [with ketamine], Dyscovry's portfolio will allow us to further our goal of covering both tracks of the psychedelic industry under one roof: psychedelic healing now via jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction "adult use" and pharmaceutical biotech."

Terms of the transaction, which was an arm's length acquisition with no finder's fees paid, can be found in the Company's September 27, 2022 press release announcing the signing of the September 26, 2022, definitive agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, CFO Winfield Ding has resigned from the board of directors and Dyscovry founder Gerard Lee of Toronto has been appointed director. Winfield Ding will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

ABOUT DYSCOVRY

DYSCOVRY SCIENCE LTD is an innovative Toronto-based biotechnology company conducting research to establish a world-leading position in the development of fungal- and plant-derived therapeutics through its proven drug discovery and development processes, its growing intellectual property portfolio, and regulatory and manufacturing expertise.

Dyscovry is led by an experienced team with government, university and private collaborations focusing on biosynthesis of psilocybin and investigating a quantifiable anti-inflammatory effect of psychedelics - believed to be mediated through 5-HT2A activation - and how this relationship pertains to disorders that affect the large intestine. Dyscovry is focused on indications such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) that inflict suffering on a double digit percentage of the entire human global population. This suffering includes the physiological symptoms but also the secondary psychological symptoms from living with this disease.

www.Dyscovry.com

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 in Oregon and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has a presence in both Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: 3K7A) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

For more information about Silo Wellness or to book a Jamaican psychedelic retreat, please visit www.silowellness.com.

Silo Wellness Company Contact:

