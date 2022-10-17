Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January - September 2022

January - September 2022

Net sales increased to MSEK 10,875 (8,369), which corresponded to organic growth of six percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Bergen Logistics, that was acquired in the end of last year, had a strong organic growth in USA which resulted in high double-digit growth figures.

EBITA increased to MSEK 666 (413). The result contained one-off items that had a positive effect of about net MSEK 32, mainly as a result from a reevaluation of shares in associated companies in connection with a merger in the second quarter. Excluding one-off items, the EBITA margin was 5.8 (4.9) percent, which equaled an improvement in the result by 53 percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 485 (301), which was an improvement of 50 percent, excluding one-off items.

The net result increased to MSEK 347 (211), corresponding to SEK 9.42 (5.84) per share.

Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 715 (575), of which purchase prices for acquisitions was MSEK -44 (-113).

Third quarter 2022

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,979 (2,865), which corresponded to organic growth of twelve percent, excluding acquisitions and using unchanged exchange rates. Bergen Logistics continued to have strong organic growth in USA resulting in high double-digit growth figures.

EBITA increased to MSEK 216 (126). The result included a one-off item that had a negative effect of about MSEK 8. The one-off item related to additional consideration for an acquisition that has developed better than expected. Excluding the one-off item, the EBITA margin was 5.6 (4.4), which equaled an improvement in the result of 76 percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 150 (88) which was an improvement of 80 percent, excluding the one-off item.

The net result increased to MSEK 115 (57), corresponding to SEK 3.10 (1.54) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 229 (208), of which purchase prices for acquisitions was MSEK -44 (-67).

This information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on 17 October 2022.

